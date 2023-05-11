Universe Point: Franciscan vs. Brandeis

It's time for some D-III madness!

As we gear up for D-III Nationals next weekend, let’s throw it back to the premier D-III men’s event of 2023. The opening round of the Furniture City Shootout D-III Tune Up showed once again that match play in the regular season is an excellent format. Three of the eight games went to universe point, including the showcase field’s matchup between Franciscan and Brandeis.

Universe Point: Franciscan vs. Brandeis

