Universe Point: Franciscan vs. Brandeis

It's time for some D-III madness!

As we gear up for D-III Nationals next weekend, let’s throw it back to the premier D-III men’s event of 2023. The opening round of the Furniture City Shootout D-III Tune Up showed once again that match play in the regular season is an excellent format. Three of the eight games went to universe point, including the showcase field’s matchup between Franciscan and Brandeis.

To watch the rest of our college games in full, check out our subscription options!

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in Boston. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

