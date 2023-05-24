Deep Look: D-I Nationals Live Preview Show

D-I Nationals is just around the corner!

May 24, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith go live in the Ultiworld Discord to preview D-I Nationals and give their picks!

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith again break down their D-I Nationals #TheGame, picks and discuss marketing strategies for the college championships!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

