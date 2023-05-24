D-I Nationals is just around the corner!
May 24, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith go live in the Ultiworld Discord to preview D-I Nationals and give their picks!
This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate.
Deep Look: D-I Nationals Live Preview Show
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith again break down their D-I Nationals #TheGame, picks and discuss marketing strategies for the college championships!
