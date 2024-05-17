D-I College Championships 2024: Enter to Win #TheGame

Pick the right five, and you could win the prize.

The long-awaited return of the D-I College #TheGame is here! Our original pick ’em game, we have iterated on the rules to arrive at the latest edition. Entering is easy. Pick five teams within the rules below, watch your teams go out and get wins, and collect the points. Make the right picks and you could find yourself taking home some of our fabulous prizes.

1st Place wins an Ultiworld prize pack and a free month of All-Access Subscription from Ultiworld.

2nd Place and 3rd Place wins a free month of Standard Subscription from Ultiworld.

The Rules

Select five teams — two from the women’s division, two from the men’s division, and one bonus team from either division. Each team has a price aligned with their seeding pot: Pot 1: $5/team Pot 2: $4 Pot 3: $3 Pot 4: $2 Pot 5: $1 You have a budget of $17. If you spend $13 or less, you get 20 bonus points.

Get points as your teams win games: Each pool play and prequarter win is worth 10 points Winning a pool is worth 10 points Quarterfinal wins are 15 points Semifinal wins are 20 points Winning the championship is worth 25 points Additional points can be earned by answering the bonus questions correctly Ties settled by closest to the correct answer in tiebreakers, ordered as listed. Final tiebreaker is random draw.

Entries are due by Thursday, May 24 at 8:29 AM CT.

Limited to one entry per person.

You can submit your entries at this link or in the form below:

#thegame D-I College 2024 Entry Form