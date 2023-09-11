Club Sectionals 2023 Roundup

Here's who qualified for Regionals!

The 2023 Club Series is here, as teams from around the country competed to earn spots at Regionals with their performance at qualifying Sectionals tournaments.

Here’s a look at the teams that qualified, though it is important to note that not all teams that qualified are accepting their bids, so Regionals lineups may look fairly different in some regions or divisions.

Results will be updated here as they are reported. Want more information on your Sectional tournament listed on this page? Submit a recap of what happened right here .

2023 Nationals Bids

Region Men's Mixed Women's Great Lakes 1 2 1 Mid-Atlantic 2 2 3 North Central 1 2 1 Northeast 3 3 3 Northwest 3 3 3 South Central 2 1 1 Southeast 3 1 1 Southwest 1 2 3

Great Lakes

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Central Plains

Bye: #5 Chicago Machine

1. Lombard Trident I

2. Indianapolis I-69

3. Whitestown Blink-122 Weekends

4. Chicago Haymaker

5. Lombard Trident II

East Plains

Bye: #15 Cincinnati Omen

1. Louisville Colonels

2. Columbus Flying Dutchmen

3. Lexington Black Lung

4. Grand Rapids Beacon

5. Ann Arbor Diesel

6. Dayton Enigma

7. Cleveland Chimney

8. Cincinnati CMen

9. Livonia Mischief

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Central Plains

1. #23 Chicago RAMP

2. Chicago Parlay

3. Fort Wayne Three Rivers Ultimate Club

4. Chicago Nothing’s Great Again (aka Babymaker)

5. Indianapolis Spectre

6. Clarksville Indiana Pterodactyl Attack (IPA)

7. Indianapolis Bandwagon

8. South Bend Skyhawks

9. Chicago Practice Player Penguins-JV

East Plains

Bye: #11 Ann Arbor Hybrid

1. #13 Cleveland Crocs

2. Cincinnati Steamboat

3. Cincinnati Queen City Gambit

4. Columbus Chaos

5. Battle Creek Toast!

6. Dublin Trex Mix

Women’s

Regionals size: 9 teams

Central Plains

Bye: #11 Chicago Nemesis

1. Indianapolis Rogue

2. Chicago Dish

East Plains

1. Columbus Rival

2. Ann Arbor Autonomous

3. Cincinnati Sureshot

4. Cleveland Notorious CLE

5. Lexington Y’all

6. Columbus Solstice

Mid-Atlantic

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Capital

Bye: #1 Washington DC Truck Stop, #13 Virginia Vault

1. Arlington Oakgrove Boys

2. Bethesda Red Wolves

3. Washington DC Puzzles

4. Baltimore Bomb Squad

5. Washington DC John Doe

6. Williamsburg Bryce Whitney Fan Club

7. Baltimore MOB Ultimate

Founders

Bye: #24 Pittsburgh Temper

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

The field site was deemed unplayable on Sunday due to rain.

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Capital

1. #14 Washington DC Rally

2. Greater Baltimore Anthem

3/4. Washington DC HVAC

3/4. Richmond Revival

5/6. Washington DC Fireball

5/6. Lynchburg Legion

7/8. Baltimore One More Year

7/8. Arlington Ant Madness

9. Hampton Brackish

Founders

Bye: #2 Philadelphia AMP

1. West Chester Loco

2. Pittsburgh Port Authority

3. New Jersey Jughandle

4. Harrisburg Farm Show

5. Philadelphia ColorBomb

6. Allentown PS

Women’s

Regionals size: 14 teams

Capital

Bye: #2 Washington DC Scandal, #15 Washington DC Grit

1. Baltimore Wave

2. Washington DC Agency

3. Virginia Rebellion

4. Washington DC Dissent

5. Washington DC Pickup Lines

Founders

Bye: #13 Pittsburgh Parcha

1. #16 Philadelphia Flight

2. New Brunswick Pine Baroness

3. Philadelphia Zephyr

4. Philadelphia Splurge

5. Pittsburgh Incline

6. Philadelphia Phang

Sunday play was cancelled due to weather. All teams advance to Regionals.

North Central

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Northwest Plains

Bye: #21 Madison Mad Men

1. #18 Winnipeg General Strike

2. Minneapolis Mallard

3/4. #12 Minneapolis Sub Zero

3/4. Milwaukee Bux

5/6. Kenosha HouSE

5/6. Golden Valley Knights of Ni

7/8. Duluth DINGWOP

7/8. Sioux Falls Nomads

9. Edina/St. Louis Park NOMAD

West Plains

1. St. Louis STL Lounar

2. Des Moines DeMo

3. Kansas City Smokestack

4. Omaha Scythe

5. St. Louis STL Moonar

6. Kansas City NOx

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Northwest Plains

Bye: #3 Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust, #5 Madison NOISE, Ames Chad Larson Experience

1. Milwaukee Northern Comfort

2. Minneapolis Bird

3/4. Lake Elmo Pushovers

3/4. Twin Cities No Touching!

5/6. Minneapolis Bantr

5/6. Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota Star Power

7/8. Madison Mad Udderburn

7/8. Saint Paul Pandamonium

9/10. Milwaukee Frostbite

9/10. Madison Boomtown Pandas

West Plains

1. Kansas City United

2. Wichita Impact

3. Iowa City Arms Race

Women’s

Regionals size: 9 teams

Northwest Plains

Bye: Minneapolis Pop

1. Madison Heist

2. Milwaukee Medusa

3. Minneapolis Stormborn

4. Madison Freshwater Ultimate

West Plains

1. St. Louis Stellar

2. Omaha Banshee

3. Kansas City Wicked

4. Des Moines Twisted Womxn

Northeast

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

East New England

1. #6 New England DiG

2. New England Scoop

3. Halifax Red Circus

4. Somerville Big Wrench

5. Somerville Mystery Box

Metro New York

Bye: #3 New York PoNY

1. Brooklyn Blueprint

2. Hartford Colt

3. New York Shade

4. New York Magma Bears

Upstate New York

Bye: #14 Toronto GOAT

1. #20 Ottawa Phoenix

2. Albany Alibi

West New England

1. Montreal Mephisto

2. Amherst TireBizFriz

3. Amherst Sprout

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

East New England

Bye: #17 Boston Slow

1. #8 Boston Sprocket

2. Boston Wild Card

3. Portland The Buoy Association

4. Mansfield Darkwing

5. Boston Obscure

Metro New York

Bye: #6 New York XIST

1. Newburgh Funk

2. Brooklyn Heatwave

3. Hartford Deadweight

4. Brooklyn Grand Army

Upstate New York

1. Toronto UNION

2. Rochester Garbage Plates

3. Ithaca Townies

4. Buffalo Lake Effect

West New England

1. Montreal LAX-Senior

Women’s

Regionals size: 14 teams

East New England

Bye: #5 Boston Brute Squad

1. #22 Boston Siege

2. Cambridge Vice

3. Halifax Salty

4. Portland Frolic

5. Cambridge Versa

Metro New York

1. #10 New York BENT

2. Brooklyn Book Club

3. New York Remember When

4. Hartford Ignite

*Upstate New York

Bye: #8 Toronto 6ixers

No teams signed up for Upstate New York Sectionals this year.

West New England

1. #20 Northampton Starling

2. #21 Québec Iris

3. Northampton PLOW

Northwest

Men’s

Regionals size: 12 teams

*Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

1. Salt Lake Shrimp

2. Boise Sawtooth

3. Provo Sundance Kids

Oregon

Bye: #11 Portland Rhino Slam!

1. #23 Eugene Dark Star

Washington/B.C.

Bye: #11 Seattle Sockeye

1. #19 Vancouver Furious George

2. Seattle Jen City Executives

3. Seattle Switchback

4. Seattle Mystery Gang

5. Seattle Ghost Train

6. Seattle SOUF

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

*Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

1. #20 Montana MOONDOG

2. Logan Quick Draw

Oregon

1. #24 Oregon Scorch

2. Portland Hive

3. Bend Igneous

4. Portland Stump

5. Eugene Garage Sale

Washington/B.C.

Bye: #4 Seattle BFG, #9 Seattle Mixtape

1. #19 Vancouver Red Flag

2. Seattle Spoke

3. Seattle Pegasus

4. Seattle Lights Out

5. Tacoma Grit City

6. Bellingham Squid Inc.

7. Seattle Bullet Train

Women’s

Regionals size: 12 teams

*Alaska

No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.

Big Sky

1. Utah Dark Sky

2. Boise Seven Devils

3. Salt Lake Swell

*Oregon

Bye: #7 Portland Schwa

Combined with Washington/BC Sectionals when a team dropped.

Washington/B.C.

Bye: #9 Vancouver Traffic, #14 Seattle Riot

1. Seattle END

2. #24 Seattle Underground

3. Victoria Hucklebears

4. Vancouver Drift

5. Portland Rain Check

6. Seattle Soul

South Central

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

Ozarks

NOT YET REPORTED

1.

2.

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #7 Denver Johnny Bravo

1. Denver Fungi

2. Boulder ISO Atmo

Texas

Bye: #9 Austin Doublewide

1/2.1 Houston H.I.P

1/2. Austin Riverside

3/4. Dallas Brawl

3/4. Austin Lil Heroes

5/6. San Antonio Alamode

5/6. Houston Clutch

7/8. Houston Harvey Cats

7/8. College Station Texas Duffy

9/10. Fort Worth Cowtown Cannons

9/10. San Antonio Warhawks

Mixed

Regionals size: 12 teams

Ozarks

1. Central Arkansas Surge

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #1 Fort Collins shame., #16 Denver Love Tractor

1. #25 Denver Flight Club

2. Denver Mile High Trash

3. Denver Space Ghosts

4. Denver Green Chilies

5. Albuquerque Sin Nombre

Texas

1. #15 Dallas Public Enemy

2. Austin Waterloo

3. Dallas Risky Business

4. Houston Goosebumps

Women’s

Regionals size: 15 teams

Ozarks

NO SCORE REPORTER

1.

2.

Rocky Mountain

Bye: #3 Denver Molly Brown

1. Colorado Small Batch

2. Fort Collins Trainwreck

3. Colorado Springs COSMOS

4. Boulder/Denver Jackwagon

5. Colorado Cutthroat: Youth Club U-20 Girls

Texas

1. Houston Crush City

2. San Antonio Problems

3. Austin Vengeance

4. Dallas TWISTED

5. San Antonio Venom

6. Austin Firewheel

7. Houston Inferno

Southeast

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

East Coast

Bye: #2 Atlanta Chain Lightning

1. Tennessee Tanasi

2. Kennesaw Delirium

3. Columbia Lost Boys

4. Atlanta Little Red Wagon

5. Greenville Space Cowboys

6. Atlanta Hooch

Florida

1. Tampa Bay UpRoar

2. Orlando Bloom

Gulf Coast

1. Alabama Alliance

2. Huntsville Second Nature

North Carolina

Bye: #8 Raleigh Ring of Fire

1. #17 Raleigh-Durham United

2. Chapel Hill Cash Crop 2

3. Charlotte baNC

4. Charlotte Queen City Kings

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

East Coast

1. Nashville ‘Shine

2. Atlanta Dirty Bird

3. Atlanta Roma Ultima

4. Atlanta Crown Peach

5. Greenville Verdant

6. Atlanta m’kay Ultimate

Florida

1. Gainesville B-Unit

Gulf Coast

Bye: #7 Huntsville Space Force

1. Baton Rouge Amber

2. Tupelo Barefoot

North Carolina

Bye: Durham Toro

1. Charlotte Storm

2. Raleigh Malice in Wonderland

3. Durham Brunch Club

4. Asheville Too Much Fun

5. Wilmington Fly Trap

Women’s

Regionals size: 11 teams

East Coast

Bye: #17 Atlanta Ozone

1. Marietta Magma

2. Knoxville KnoxFusion

Florida

1. #23 Florida Tabby Rosa

2. Miami Fiasco

3. Tampa Calypso

Gulf Coast

INCOMPLETE REPORTING

1/2. Huntsville Laika

1/2. Birmingham Steel

North Carolina

Bye: #1 Raleigh Phoenix

1. Charlotte and Asheville Juice Box

2. Durham Shiver

Southwest

Men’s

Regionals size: 16 teams

*Hawaii

No teams signed up for Hawaii Sectionals this year.

NorCal

Bye: #4 San Francisco Revolver

1. #16 Berkeley Zyzzyva

2. East Bay OAT

3. San Francisco Mavericks

4. Davis Green River Swordfish

5. Oakland Ghost

6. San Francisco Battery

7. Sunnyvale Journeymen

SoCal

Bye: #22 SoCal Condors

INCOMPLETE REPORTING

1. Scottsdale Drought

2. San Diego Skipjack

3. Irvine OC Crows

4. Los Angeles Hazard

5/6. Tucson Sonoran Dog

5/6. Santa Barbara Offshore

7.

Mixed

Regionals size: 16 teams

Hawaii2

1.

NorCal

Bye: #12 San Francisco Polar Bears

1. Bay Area Sunshine

2. #10 San Francisco Mischief

3. Sacramento Tower

4. Sunnyvale BW Ultimate

5. Bay Area Donuts

6. South Bay LIT Ultimate

7. San Francisco American Barbecue

8. Reno Cutthroat

9. San Francisco Classy

SoCal

1. #22 Arizona Lawless

2. Los Angeles Lotus

3. San Diego California Burrito

4. San Diego Shipwreck

5. Santa Barbara Robot

Women’s

Regionals size: 15 teams

*Hawaii

No teams signed up for Hawaii Sectionals this year.

NorCal

Bye: #4 San Francisco Fury, #12 San Francisco Nightlock

1. #19 Oakland LOL

2. Sunnyvale Void Cat Rewind

3. Bay Area FAB

4. Bay Area Tempo

5. Sacramento Sac Lunch

6. Bay Area Ultraviolet

7. San Francisco Off Their Rockers

SoCal

Bye: #6 San Diego Flipside

1. #25 San Diego Wildfire

2. Los Angeles Rampage

3. Tucson Venom

4. Phoenix Haboob

5. Long Beach Just Add Water