Club Sectionals 2023 Roundup

Here's who qualified for Regionals!
The 2023 Club Series is here, as teams from around the country competed to earn spots at Regionals with their performance at qualifying Sectionals tournaments.
Here’s a look at the teams that qualified, though it is important to note that not all teams that qualified are accepting their bids, so Regionals lineups may look fairly different in some regions or divisions.
Results will be updated here as they are reported. Want more information on your Sectional tournament listed on this page? Submit a recap of what happened right here.
2023 Nationals Bids
|Region
|Men's
|Mixed
|Women's
|Great Lakes
|1
|2
|1
|Mid-Atlantic
|2
|2
|3
|North Central
|1
|2
|1
|Northeast
|3
|3
|3
|Northwest
|3
|3
|3
|South Central
|2
|1
|1
|Southeast
|3
|1
|1
|Southwest
|1
|2
|3
Great Lakes
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #5 Chicago Machine
1. Lombard Trident I
2. Indianapolis I-69
3. Whitestown Blink-122 Weekends
4. Chicago Haymaker
5. Lombard Trident II
Bye: #15 Cincinnati Omen
1. Louisville Colonels
2. Columbus Flying Dutchmen
3. Lexington Black Lung
4. Grand Rapids Beacon
5. Ann Arbor Diesel
6. Dayton Enigma
7. Cleveland Chimney
8. Cincinnati CMen
9. Livonia Mischief
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
1. #23 Chicago RAMP
2. Chicago Parlay
3. Fort Wayne Three Rivers Ultimate Club
4. Chicago Nothing’s Great Again (aka Babymaker)
5. Indianapolis Spectre
6. Clarksville Indiana Pterodactyl Attack (IPA)
7. Indianapolis Bandwagon
8. South Bend Skyhawks
9. Chicago Practice Player Penguins-JV
Bye: #11 Ann Arbor Hybrid
1. #13 Cleveland Crocs
2. Cincinnati Steamboat
3. Cincinnati Queen City Gambit
4. Columbus Chaos
5. Battle Creek Toast!
6. Dublin Trex Mix
Women’s
Regionals size: 9 teams
Bye: #11 Chicago Nemesis
1. Indianapolis Rogue
2. Chicago Dish
1. Columbus Rival
2. Ann Arbor Autonomous
3. Cincinnati Sureshot
4. Cleveland Notorious CLE
5. Lexington Y’all
6. Columbus Solstice
Mid-Atlantic
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #1 Washington DC Truck Stop, #13 Virginia Vault
1. Arlington Oakgrove Boys
2. Bethesda Red Wolves
3. Washington DC Puzzles
4. Baltimore Bomb Squad
5. Washington DC John Doe
6. Williamsburg Bryce Whitney Fan Club
7. Baltimore MOB Ultimate
Bye: #24 Pittsburgh Temper
The field site was deemed unplayable on Sunday due to rain.
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
1. #14 Washington DC Rally
2. Greater Baltimore Anthem
3/4. Washington DC HVAC
3/4. Richmond Revival
5/6. Washington DC Fireball
5/6. Lynchburg Legion
7/8. Baltimore One More Year
7/8. Arlington Ant Madness
9. Hampton Brackish
Bye: #2 Philadelphia AMP
1. West Chester Loco
2. Pittsburgh Port Authority
3. New Jersey Jughandle
4. Harrisburg Farm Show
5. Philadelphia ColorBomb
6. Allentown PS
Women’s
Regionals size: 14 teams
Bye: #2 Washington DC Scandal, #15 Washington DC Grit
1. Baltimore Wave
2. Washington DC Agency
3. Virginia Rebellion
4. Washington DC Dissent
5. Washington DC Pickup Lines
Bye: #13 Pittsburgh Parcha
1. #16 Philadelphia Flight
2. New Brunswick Pine Baroness
3. Philadelphia Zephyr
4. Philadelphia Splurge
5. Pittsburgh Incline
6. Philadelphia Phang
Sunday play was cancelled due to weather. All teams advance to Regionals.
North Central
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #21 Madison Mad Men
1. #18 Winnipeg General Strike
2. Minneapolis Mallard
3/4. #12 Minneapolis Sub Zero
3/4. Milwaukee Bux
5/6. Kenosha HouSE
5/6. Golden Valley Knights of Ni
7/8. Duluth DINGWOP
7/8. Sioux Falls Nomads
9. Edina/St. Louis Park NOMAD
1. St. Louis STL Lounar
2. Des Moines DeMo
3. Kansas City Smokestack
4. Omaha Scythe
5. St. Louis STL Moonar
6. Kansas City NOx
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #3 Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust, #5 Madison NOISE, Ames Chad Larson Experience
1. Milwaukee Northern Comfort
2. Minneapolis Bird
3/4. Lake Elmo Pushovers
3/4. Twin Cities No Touching!
5/6. Minneapolis Bantr
5/6. Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota Star Power
7/8. Madison Mad Udderburn
7/8. Saint Paul Pandamonium
9/10. Milwaukee Frostbite
9/10. Madison Boomtown Pandas
1. Kansas City United
2. Wichita Impact
3. Iowa City Arms Race
Women’s
Regionals size: 9 teams
Bye: Minneapolis Pop
1. Madison Heist
2. Milwaukee Medusa
3. Minneapolis Stormborn
4. Madison Freshwater Ultimate
1. St. Louis Stellar
2. Omaha Banshee
3. Kansas City Wicked
4. Des Moines Twisted Womxn
Northeast
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
1. #6 New England DiG
2. New England Scoop
3. Halifax Red Circus
4. Somerville Big Wrench
5. Somerville Mystery Box
Bye: #3 New York PoNY
1. Brooklyn Blueprint
2. Hartford Colt
3. New York Shade
4. New York Magma Bears
Bye: #14 Toronto GOAT
1. #20 Ottawa Phoenix
2. Albany Alibi
1. Montreal Mephisto
2. Amherst TireBizFriz
3. Amherst Sprout
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #17 Boston Slow
1. #8 Boston Sprocket
2. Boston Wild Card
3. Portland The Buoy Association
4. Mansfield Darkwing
5. Boston Obscure
Bye: #6 New York XIST
1. Newburgh Funk
2. Brooklyn Heatwave
3. Hartford Deadweight
4. Brooklyn Grand Army
1. Toronto UNION
2. Rochester Garbage Plates
3. Ithaca Townies
4. Buffalo Lake Effect
1. Montreal LAX-Senior
Women’s
Regionals size: 14 teams
Bye: #5 Boston Brute Squad
1. #22 Boston Siege
2. Cambridge Vice
3. Halifax Salty
4. Portland Frolic
5. Cambridge Versa
1. #10 New York BENT
2. Brooklyn Book Club
3. New York Remember When
4. Hartford Ignite
Bye: #8 Toronto 6ixers
No teams signed up for Upstate New York Sectionals this year.
1. #20 Northampton Starling
2. #21 Québec Iris
3. Northampton PLOW
Northwest
Men’s
Regionals size: 12 teams
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
1. Salt Lake Shrimp
2. Boise Sawtooth
3. Provo Sundance Kids
Bye: #11 Portland Rhino Slam!
1. #23 Eugene Dark Star
Bye: #11 Seattle Sockeye
1. #19 Vancouver Furious George
2. Seattle Jen City Executives
3. Seattle Switchback
4. Seattle Mystery Gang
5. Seattle Ghost Train
6. Seattle SOUF
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
1. #20 Montana MOONDOG
2. Logan Quick Draw
1. #24 Oregon Scorch
2. Portland Hive
3. Bend Igneous
4. Portland Stump
5. Eugene Garage Sale
Bye: #4 Seattle BFG, #9 Seattle Mixtape
1. #19 Vancouver Red Flag
2. Seattle Spoke
3. Seattle Pegasus
4. Seattle Lights Out
5. Tacoma Grit City
6. Bellingham Squid Inc.
7. Seattle Bullet Train
Women’s
Regionals size: 12 teams
No teams signed up for Alaska Sectionals this year.
1. Utah Dark Sky
2. Boise Seven Devils
3. Salt Lake Swell
Bye: #7 Portland Schwa
Combined with Washington/BC Sectionals when a team dropped.
Bye: #9 Vancouver Traffic, #14 Seattle Riot
1. Seattle END
2. #24 Seattle Underground
3. Victoria Hucklebears
4. Vancouver Drift
5. Portland Rain Check
6. Seattle Soul
South Central
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
NOT YET REPORTED
Bye: #7 Denver Johnny Bravo
1. Denver Fungi
2. Boulder ISO Atmo
Bye: #9 Austin Doublewide
1/2.1 Houston H.I.P
1/2. Austin Riverside
3/4. Dallas Brawl
3/4. Austin Lil Heroes
5/6. San Antonio Alamode
5/6. Houston Clutch
7/8. Houston Harvey Cats
7/8. College Station Texas Duffy
9/10. Fort Worth Cowtown Cannons
9/10. San Antonio Warhawks
Mixed
Regionals size: 12 teams
1. Central Arkansas Surge
Bye: #1 Fort Collins shame., #16 Denver Love Tractor
1. #25 Denver Flight Club
2. Denver Mile High Trash
3. Denver Space Ghosts
4. Denver Green Chilies
5. Albuquerque Sin Nombre
1. #15 Dallas Public Enemy
2. Austin Waterloo
3. Dallas Risky Business
4. Houston Goosebumps
Women’s
Regionals size: 15 teams
NO SCORE REPORTER
Bye: #3 Denver Molly Brown
1. Colorado Small Batch
2. Fort Collins Trainwreck
3. Colorado Springs COSMOS
4. Boulder/Denver Jackwagon
5. Colorado Cutthroat: Youth Club U-20 Girls
1. Houston Crush City
2. San Antonio Problems
3. Austin Vengeance
4. Dallas TWISTED
5. San Antonio Venom
6. Austin Firewheel
7. Houston Inferno
Southeast
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #2 Atlanta Chain Lightning
1. Tennessee Tanasi
2. Kennesaw Delirium
3. Columbia Lost Boys
4. Atlanta Little Red Wagon
5. Greenville Space Cowboys
6. Atlanta Hooch
1. Tampa Bay UpRoar
2. Orlando Bloom
1. Alabama Alliance
2. Huntsville Second Nature
Bye: #8 Raleigh Ring of Fire
1. #17 Raleigh-Durham United
2. Chapel Hill Cash Crop 2
3. Charlotte baNC
4. Charlotte Queen City Kings
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
1. Nashville ‘Shine
2. Atlanta Dirty Bird
3. Atlanta Roma Ultima
4. Atlanta Crown Peach
5. Greenville Verdant
6. Atlanta m’kay Ultimate
1. Gainesville B-Unit
Bye: #7 Huntsville Space Force
1. Baton Rouge Amber
2. Tupelo Barefoot
Bye: Durham Toro
1. Charlotte Storm
2. Raleigh Malice in Wonderland
3. Durham Brunch Club
4. Asheville Too Much Fun
5. Wilmington Fly Trap
Women’s
Regionals size: 11 teams
Bye: #17 Atlanta Ozone
1. Marietta Magma
2. Knoxville KnoxFusion
1. #23 Florida Tabby Rosa
2. Miami Fiasco
3. Tampa Calypso
INCOMPLETE REPORTING
1/2. Huntsville Laika
1/2. Birmingham Steel
Bye: #1 Raleigh Phoenix
1. Charlotte and Asheville Juice Box
2. Durham Shiver
Southwest
Men’s
Regionals size: 16 teams
No teams signed up for Hawaii Sectionals this year.
Bye: #4 San Francisco Revolver
1. #16 Berkeley Zyzzyva
2. East Bay OAT
3. San Francisco Mavericks
4. Davis Green River Swordfish
5. Oakland Ghost
6. San Francisco Battery
7. Sunnyvale Journeymen
Bye: #22 SoCal Condors
INCOMPLETE REPORTING
1. Scottsdale Drought
2. San Diego Skipjack
3. Irvine OC Crows
4. Los Angeles Hazard
5/6. Tucson Sonoran Dog
5/6. Santa Barbara Offshore
Mixed
Regionals size: 16 teams
Bye: #12 San Francisco Polar Bears
1. Bay Area Sunshine
2. #10 San Francisco Mischief
3. Sacramento Tower
4. Sunnyvale BW Ultimate
5. Bay Area Donuts
6. South Bay LIT Ultimate
7. San Francisco American Barbecue
8. Reno Cutthroat
9. San Francisco Classy
1. #22 Arizona Lawless
2. Los Angeles Lotus
3. San Diego California Burrito
4. San Diego Shipwreck
5. Santa Barbara Robot
Women’s
Regionals size: 15 teams
No teams signed up for Hawaii Sectionals this year.
Bye: #4 San Francisco Fury, #12 San Francisco Nightlock
1. #19 Oakland LOL
2. Sunnyvale Void Cat Rewind
3. Bay Area FAB
4. Bay Area Tempo
5. Sacramento Sac Lunch
6. Bay Area Ultraviolet
7. San Francisco Off Their Rockers
Bye: #6 San Diego Flipside
1. #25 San Diego Wildfire
2. Los Angeles Rampage
3. Tucson Venom
4. Phoenix Haboob
5. Long Beach Just Add Water
