2024 USAU Club National Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Ultiworld is broadcasting 44 games -- including all semis and finals -- from this year's Club National Championships!

We are just over three weeks away from the 2024 USA Ultimate Club National Championships! 48 worthy teams in three divisions arrive at the season’s final weekend ready to crown a national champion.

For the first time ever, Ultiworld will be producing and streaming all of the semifinals and finals, along with our typical deep coverage of pool play and early bracket play! Follow along on the Club National Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

All Nationals Broadcasts on Ultiworld This Year

We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s Club Championships! Back this year is Field Pass at Club Nationals, an NFL Red Zone inspired multi-game stream that lets the viewer watch up to four games at once, replicating the on-site experience of jumping from one exciting game to another. All-Access Subscribers and Event Pack purchasers will also get access to each of the four Field Pass individual game streams, presented with natural sound and no commentary.

And that’s all on top of the showcase field streamed game each round! And, for the first time ever, Ultiworld will be bringing you coverage from all six of the semifinals and all three finals from San Diego.

All in all, Ultiworld will be broadcasting 44 total games from pool play (20 games), prequarters (5 games), quarterfinals (10 games with live look-ins on the other 2), semifinals (all 6 games), and finals (all 3 games). All games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You have three options for watching Ultiworld’s live coverage from the Club National Championships:

Standard Subscription ($12.99/mo.): A Standard subscription will get you access to all of the showcase games, all six semifinals, all three finals, and the primary Field Pass broadcast each round through quarterfinals. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access and more.

All-Access Subscription ($19.99/mo.): An All-Access subscription will get you access to every single broadcasted game from the Club National Championships: all the showcase games, the Field Pass primary broadcast, and individual All-Access FP broadcasts. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access, and more.

Club National Championships Event Pack ($24.99): A one-time Event Pack gets you lifetime access to every single game from the Club National Championships: all the showcase games, the Field Pass primary broadcast, and individual All-Access FP broadcasts. Does not include additional subscription benefits.

Are There Any Free Games to Watch?

Yes! We will be airing three broadcasts on the Ultiworld YouTube channel.

Thursday, October 24th, 11:15 AM Pacific: Seattle Sockeye vs. New York PoNY

Friday, October 25th, 11:45 AM Pacific: Quarterfinal

Saturday, October 26th, 5:00 PM Pacific: Women’s Semifinal

Full Broadcast Schedule