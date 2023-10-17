A Dream Denied, A Fortune Found

Nightlock put out Wildfire in stunning finish.

The history books will tell you that this game ended not with a bang but with a whimper. That all it took for San Francisco Nightlock to hold off San Diego Wildfire 14-13 for the final bid out of the Southwest women’s region was a few force side throws leading to an away pass from Katie Swinnerton to Kara Hammer. That the favorites won, just as they had around the women’s division that day, and that the status remained unchanged and unchallenged.

Ah, if only all the stories we tell were so simple.