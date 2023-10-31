Double Overtime: EMERGENCY POD!

Onyx turns off the lights.

October 31, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Jenna and Sascha sit down with Greta Eisenbrey to discuss the folding of the Oregon Onyx. Also highlight some of the standout WUL/PUL players from the recent club nationals.

Double Overtime is presented by VC Ultimate.

Double Overtime: EMERGENCY POD!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Double Overtime on Spreaker. You can also find the Double Overtime podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

  2. Sascha Vogel
    Sascha Vogel

    Sascha went to Brigham Young University in Utah and played on both the A and B Team over his time there. Since then, he has moved to South Carolina where him and his wife raise their 4 beautiful children while he continues to play ultimate and disc golf.

