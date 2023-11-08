Deep Look: Club Nationals+ Mailbag, WBUC Reactions

Taking a look at USAU's new strategic plan.

Charlie & Keith talk about the major upset and overall takeaways from WBUC before pulling open a big mailbag. A lot of leftovers from Club Nationals, but questions about beach, ulti-terminology, and Strategic Plan, too!

In this week’s Out the Back, how was the Club Nationals stadium? Is something wrong in men’s division culture? Will more international players compete in the USAU Series? That and more in the subs only mailbag.