Taking a look at USAU's new strategic plan.
November 8, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie & Keith talk about the major upset and overall takeaways from WBUC before pulling open a big mailbag. A lot of leftovers from Club Nationals, but questions about beach, ulti-terminology, and Strategic Plan, too!
Deep Look: Club Nationals+ Mailbag, WBUC Reactions
In this week’s Out the Back, how was the Club Nationals stadium? Is something wrong in men’s division culture? Will more international players compete in the USAU Series? That and more in the subs only mailbag.
