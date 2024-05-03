HSNI to Host Color of Ultimate Showcase on June 7

Interested players can apply today!

In a collaboration between Color of Ultimate, CUT Camp, BE Ultimate, and Ultiworld, the 2024 High School National Invite is proud to announce the 2024 HSNI Color of Ultimate Showcase in Rockford, Illinois. The mixed-gender game will be played by a combination of high school and club players of color. The game will take place on Friday, June 7th, in Wedgbury Stadium at the Mercyhealth Sportscore 2 complex following the conclusion of pool play at HSNI.

“This year, Color of Ultimate is striving to bring the joy, spotlight, and community of our showcase games to youth players,” says Devin Cox, the Color of Ultimate Executive Director. “We have had overwhelmingly positive feedback from players in past showcase events. We want to bring that experience to a new generation and give them a chance to meet some storied club players of the current era. I want to inspire these players to stay involved with ultimate and become influential leaders in the sport.”

The game will be livestreamed on Ultiworld’s YouTube channel, with Keith Raynor and special guests commentating the event. High school and club players of color interested in participating can apply here.

The Color of Ultimate has been providing a platform for ultimate players of color to shine in showcase games around the world since 2019. You can follow them on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

The 2024 HSNI is set to welcome 32 of the top high school programs in the country to compete for the sixth annual tournament championship on June 7-8, 2024, in Rockford, Illinois.