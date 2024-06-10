Deep Look LIVE: HSNI Recap, D-I College POTY Announcement, Windmill Preview ft. Ravi Vasudevan

Get excited for Windmill!

June 10, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith are joined by Ravi Vasudevan to discuss the upcoming stacked field at one of the world’s most popular tournaments, Windmill! After the break they will revel the D-I College players of the year and runners up! Also, some semi-pro small ball and an HSNI recap.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday June 11th at 10:30 AM Eastern!

Get your Windmill Event Pack to tune in live to all the action!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith and Charlie discuss the top High school prospects coming out of HSNI. Starting directly after the show!

