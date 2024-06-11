2024 Windmill: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Ultiworld and Ulti.tv are broadcasting 57 games from this year's Windmill!

We are three days away from the 2024 Windmill tournament in Amsterdam! One of Europe’s biggest events — and an important warm-up event for the World Ultimate Championships coming up in Australia — Windmill is widely considered one of the finest tournaments in the world. 80 teams — including National teams from the US, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and more — will take to the fields in three divisions for swiss draw action and some of the most fun games of the year.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the Windmill Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. It all starts Friday, June 14th, LIVE on Ultiworld!

More Windmill Coverage Than Ever Before

This will be an unprecedented level of live coverage from Windmill. With Ultiworld covering two Showcase fields and two additional All-Access fields alongside Ulti.tv’s coverage of the Tokay Superteam and additional Open and Women’s games, it’s never been easier to dive into the action from Windmill.

All in all, Ultiworld and Ulti.tv will be broadcasting 57 total games from swiss draw rounds, quarterfinals (all 4 mixed, 4 of Open/Women), semifinals (all 6 games), and all three finals. All games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You have three options for watching Ultiworld’s live coverage from Windmill:

Standard Subscription ($12.99/mo.): A Standard subscription will get you access to all of the Showcase games including the tournament finals. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access, and more.

All-Access Subscription ($19.99/mo.): An All-Access subscription will get you access to every single broadcasted game from Windmill: all the Showcase games and the extra pair of All-Access field coverage. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access, and more.

Windmill Event Pack ($15.99): A one-time Event Pack gets you lifetime access to every single game from Windmill 2024: all the showcase games and the extra pair of All-Access fields each round. Does not include additional subscription benefits.

Are There Any Free Games to Watch?

Yes! We will be airing four swiss draw broadcasts on the Ultiworld YouTube channel. And Ulti.tv will have coverage of most Tokay Superteam games on the Ulti.tv YouTube channel.

See below for the YouTube broadcasts — look for the YouTube logo!

Full Broadcast Schedule