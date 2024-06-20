High School Power Rankings: Postseason Edition [6/20/24]

The HSNI field is set!

Welcome to the seventh and final edition of the 2024 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The 2024 High School National Invite is a wrap and it was quite the show! Congratulations to the Green Canyon Boys and South Eugene Girls; both teams auto-qualified for the 2025 HSNI with their victories in Rockford, Illinois. Below, we wrap up the season with one final set of Power Rankings, informed by the HSNI and state championships around the country.

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

What a season for Green Canyon! They went undefeated, including navigating the gauntlet of HSNI, where they had to defeat the 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 7th place finishers en route to their victory. And it wasn’t always easy. They had two one point wins at the tournament, over Lincoln in pool play and then over West Jessamine in a win-or-go-home quarterfinal. But Nate De Morgan and crew persevered and took down a superb Edina team in the final.

The Minnesota scene sure looks good. Edina made the final and St. Louis Park only lost to the finalists at the tournament. Another Minnesota team like Open World Learning wouldn’t have been out of place at the event.

Watch out for Arlington next season — the team almost did enough at Amherst Invite to get an invite this year, then went on to win Massachusetts States over Lexington (and Four Rivers, who debuts in this set of rankings). Arlington loses hardly anyone: they could be a title contender next year.

Some new teams to HSNI took their lumps. LASA, getting a taste of consistently high level competition for the first time, almost went winless, but they got a one-goal win over Lone Peak in their final game of the weekend.

The top teams were much more regionally distributed this year than in the past, representing the West, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and even the South, if Kentucky counts.

Notes

South Eugene goes back-to-back-to-back! They outdueled a supremely skilled Roosevelt side in the championship game to make it a threepeat. Helen Burruss came up with some big plays to help lead the team to another title.

West Coast, Best Coast. Teams from the Western US finish with 8 of the top 10 spots in the Power Rankings, including the entire top 5. The strength of the Pacific Northwest youth programs continues to be unmatched.

Summit had a really nice weekend at HSNI, climbing from a 15th seeding to a 6th place finish.

A strong start to the season for Radnor petered out at Pennsylvania States and HSNI. They went winless at HSNI: the team struggled with injuries throughout the season.

Welcome back, South! The Minnesota State Champs knocked off Edina and Washburn to take home the crown in a deep state tournament, though, due to graduation conflicts, the teams weren’t at full strength in the final.

Looking Ahead to HSNI 2025

2025 will bring the seventh annual High School National Invite! We’re already hard at work on finding a venue for next year as the geographical rotation continues. Got ideas for where we should go or how we can make the tournament even better? Email us at [email protected].