Better Box Score Metrics: Atkins, Taylor, and Koo Shine [UFA Week 8, 2024]

Some new standouts!

Week 8 in the UFA had some truly outstanding individual performances, but we’ll start by noting that this is the third consecutive week that the EDGE leader for the week was not on the winning team. Should a list that highlights the week’s “best” performances control for points or possessions played, since players on a losing side often have higher scores simply as a function of playing more O-points? Maybe, and we’ll show the effects below, but it’s something we’ll consider in the off-season. With that, here are your Week 8 leaders.

Alex Atkins had the second highest EDGE total of the season in Colorado’s loss to Minnesota, what with only one turnover on 642 throwing yards (including six for six on hucks), 888 total yards, eight scores, and a block (Table 1). I’m sure it comes as no consolation to Atkins that he also had the fourth highest EDGE of the week in Colorado’s loss to Madison.