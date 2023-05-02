Better Box Score Metrics: A New Take On Efficiency (Pt. 1)

Can we improve upon what completion percentage tells us about player efficiency and production?

On the inaugural week of BBSM’s 3rd AUDL season, I’m actually going to finish up some leftover business from last year. Part of it is just final data clean-up for 2022, and the official 2022 BBSM EDGE Stats and More1 are found at the bottom. The main part is what to do about the SRB Conundrum, and the answer of course is to create a new metric. Make that two. Or three.

The SRB Conundrum

In announcing his Championship Weekend Honor Role last August, Evan Lepler wrote this about Solomon Rueschemeyer-Bailey of the New York Empire: “A decade into AUDL action, SRB’s season stands alone in terms of high-volume, high-efficiency passing performances.”

Lepler was referring to the fact that SRB had 359 completions in 10 regular-season games and just three turnovers. I would have repeated “just three turnovers” for emphasis, except that one of those three was a Quarter-Ending Incompletion (QEInc),2 so he actually only had two real turnovers. To repeat: 361 passes, two turns. This remarkable stat raised three questions here at BBSM HQ, which I will take in order.