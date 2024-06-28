Ultiworld D-I College Awards 2024: Snubs & Superlatives

Our reporters celebrate some of their favorite performers from the season that didn't quite earn their way into our official awards.

Our annual college awards reflect the collective knowledge and opinion of a team of reporters and editors. We do our best as a group to be in-person at tournaments, study film, and talk to players and coaches around the country, but it’s just a fact that not everyone has the same opportunity to watch every team out there. Between our differing exposure to teams and differing evaluations of the players we do witness, we don’t always see eye to eye on who were the brightest stars or most impactful performers of the season.

Our reporters shared their thoughts on the players who they felt were overlooked by their colleagues when filling out award ballots, discussing players they felt were snubbed for recognition of their 2024 accomplishments.

And don’t forget the superlatives! Our ever-changing list of categories highlight players of many different stripes. New this year: the All-Subscriber team! We let our subscribers vote for who they would have had on their D-I All-American lists.