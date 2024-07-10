2024 Pro-Elite Challenge West: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

22 games will be broadcasted from this year's Pro-Elite Challenge West!

We are three days away from the 2024 Pro-Elite Challenge West tournament in Corvallis, Oregon! One half of the kickoff to the 2024 competitive club season and the Triple Crown Tour, PEC West welcomes in the large majority of the best club teams on the western half of the US for an early-season showdown.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the PEC West Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. It all starts Saturday, July 14th, LIVE on Ultiworld!

More Pro-Elite Coverage Than Ever Before

For the first time, we’ll have three games of livestreaming every round from the Pro-Elite Challenge! All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from the 2024 Pro-Elite Challenge. Or get access for your entire team and coaching staff with a 2024 Club Team Pack!

Full Broadcast Schedule