Pro-Elite Challenge East 2024: Day 1 Stock Watch (Women’s Division)

What to make of the chalk, the upsets, and the regional bid struggle at the first major tournament of the year.

Pool play in Fredericksburg was many teams’ season debuts and gave us insight into what we can expect from them. Some teams came out hot, others fell short of expectations. Here are all of today’s major storylines organized into an end-of-day stock report.

Stock Up

Chalk

The women’s division was about as chalky as you can get today, with only one upset in 24 games. It’s not for lack of effort – there were certainly moments when it seemed like #19 Quebec Iris might pull one over #3 Washington DC Scandal, #12 Chicago Nemesis over #7 New York BENT, or Philadelphia Flight over #25 Austin Vengeance. And yet, all over the field complex, seeding reigned supreme as teams held their rank against potential challengers.

Canadian Teams

The northern North American delegations had a successful Saturday. #9 Toronto 6ixers have a lot to celebrate tonight after upsetting #6 Raleigh Phoenix on universe to win their pool. The two teams looked even, trading blows all game, but it was 6ixers who sealed the deal with an arcing backhand from Joely Valencerina to Britt Dos Santos. 6ixers showed off their athleticism throughout the match with high-flying grabs and daring layouts. Stock is up on them as a team to watch this season.

Iris, the other Canadian representative this weekend, came out hot in pool play today. They played Scandal within one and dealt #17 Washington DC Grit a resounding loss, which bodes well for Iris’ strength bid prospects. Their main strength was fast-paced offense; once Iris got flowing, they were difficult to slow, much less stop. Iris’ Anouchka Beaudry and Maude Samson both impressed today. Beaudry with her wide array of throws and pinpoint accuracy, Samson with the stifling defensive pressure she was to apply against Grit. With this energetic squad, Iris may make a triumphant return to Nationals this season.

Exciting Bracket Play

With the close games we’ve had today, the quarters round promises to be exciting. #1 Boston Brute Squad and Iris may have the biggest difference in seeding, but the Quebecoises have shown that at their best, Iris has the skill and horsepower to give any team a serious challenge. On the other hand, Brute rolled through the competition with ease today and show no sign of slowing down. Reloaded with high-value recruits like Floor Keulartz, they’ll remain the clear tournament favorites going into Sunday.

The Phoenix vs BENT game has big implications on the rest of the season. Both teams occupy a similar niche in the division – talented teams looking to break into the top tier. Winning this matchup and advancing to a game against Brute Squad or Scandal where they could prove their semis aspirations are legitimate is top priority for these squads. It’s anybody’s guess who will come out on top tomorrow.

6ixers enter their quarters game against Nemesis with the upper hand, but they shouldn’t let that lull them in a slow start. The Great Lakes team has a smooth and quick offense that could present problems for 6ixers if they aren’t ready. On the other hand, the 6ixers have shown their grit and skill already in this tournament. Nemesis will have a hard time upsetting the upsetters.

#13 Pittsburgh Parcha and Scandal will be a familiar regional matchup and a good test of where both teams are at. After a late day slide from Scandal on Saturday, we will be looking for the title hopefuls to make a statement early on in the bracket to gain some momentum going into a possible rematch of last year’s national finals. Parcha could use this opportunity to show they have a higher ceiling than we’ve seen from them in the past. Either way, it bodes well for an interesting quarters match.

Four Bid Northeast

The Northeast ison track to net four bids this fall if the teams here today hold their trajectory. Last season, Brute Squad, BENT and 6ixers all earned bids to Nationals while #21 Boston Siege, #20 Northampton Starling, and Iris were the first teams out of range. Siege, Starling, and Iris needed just one team to edge their way into bid-earning territory to keep their nationals hopes alive, but it was heartbreak at Northeast Regionals for a deep region with insufficient bids. Iris are hoping to change the narrative this season. As we’ve noted, they had a very successful first day of action and could definitely play their way into fourth bid by Labor Day. To do it, they’ll need to bring their A-game to every round tomorrow to secure the rankings boosts they’ve earned for themselves today. If they stay the course, there’s a high likelihood the Northeast could send four women’s teams to Nationals this year.

Holding Steady

BENT’s Performance

New York BENT cruised through pool play, going 3-0 to secure their spot in quarters. BENT’s returners are as good as ever; Yina Cartagena, Abby Hecko, Ximena Montaña, among others, all made their presences known throughout the day today. Their talented rookie class also stepped up to the plate. Genny De Jesus showed off the takeover power that we’ve become accustomed to seeing from her XIST days, getting blocks, initiating from the stack, and working the backfield at times. All this to say, BENT has assembled a roster with potentially an even higher ceiling than last year and we should expect great things from them.

But, they have yet to be truly tested. Their closest game today was against Chicago Nemesis, which Nemesis managed to keep pretty tight for the first half at least. They have yet to face a team that can push them to their ceiling. BENT’s stock won’t rise until bracket play clears some of the smoke around this team.

Nemesis as Top Dog in the Great Lakes

Chicago Nemesis showed some teeth against a strong BENT side today. The two teams exchanged holds for the first half until BENT broke to take half. Chicago let up some more breaks in the second half on long, grindy points but overall, they held their own against New York. Nemesis affirmed with their results on Saturday that they are still a strong team that can play up against anyone. Their position in the Great Lakes is secured for now.

Stock Down

Mid-Atlantic Bid Hoarding

Mid-Atlantic teams took a hit today with a collective dip in stock. Scandal entered the tournament as a top seed and favorite. For a group that have their eyes on the loftier goal of winning Nationals, we would have liked to see them win by wide margins in pool play against this comparatively weaker field. And they did, except against Quebec Iris, who they only managed to beat by one. To their credit, Iris looked strong, but these are not the results you’d hope for from the team. Scandal will need to refocus in the bracket tomorrow if they plan to walk away with the win.

Parcha entered the tournament with a chalice full of shrimp and a lot of questions about where they fit into the picture this season. With one day of pool play under their belts, the clouds have mostly cleared. Where Parcha stock was slightly inflated entering the tournament after strong recruiting, it has now returned to normal levels. Their results in pool play today indicate they are still expected to be a team in contention for a pre-quarters berth at nationals, but are not yet at the place where they can make a bracket run.

Grit struggled to find their footing on Saturday. They need to pull a third bid for the Mid-Atlantic or prepare to battle it out with Parcha at Regionals. However, their results today will make earning that bid harder with their loss to fellow bubble team Iris. Every point tomorrow will be valuable in the quest for a third bid.

Finally, Washington DC Agency and Flight have had some tough runs in pool play. Flight came close to upsetting Nemesis and took Vengeance to universe, but came out on the wrong side of both games. Agency didn’t find much success today in a deep pool. Hopefully both teams will see better results tomorrow against fresh competition.

Phoenix as Title Contenders

Raleigh had an up and down Saturday. Credit where credit is due – there were many moments when Phoenix looked good, even great. They have a strong handling core that can patiently move the disc and athletic cutters who know how to hone in on a defense’s holes. Their defense is aggressive enough to get blocks on anyone. There are a lot of things to like about this iteration of Phoenix.

However, if Phoenix can’t consistently beat a team in the prequarters/quarters range like the 6ixers, it’s hard to picture them knocking out one of the top four to make semis. Stock is down on Phoenix as a semis pick or title contender until they can take a win off of someone in the top echelon. They’ll have a shot at just that tomorrow in the bracket – but first they need to get through BENT.

Adequate Sleep

With a 7:30am first round start time, players and reporters alike will be rolling up to the fields tired. On the other hand, energy drink stock is skyrocketing.