Better Box Score Metrics: Nobody Finer than Quinn [UFA Week 12, 2024]

Finer is back in a big way.
July 17, 2024 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
- Having missed the entire first half of the season due to injury, Quinn Finer was back to peak Finer, scorching LA for 646 yards and 9 scores without a turnover. He tops the EDGE Leaderboard this week, three spot above teammate Alex Atkins, who had more total yards than anyone else this weekend (Table 1). Like Atkins, LA’s James Franklin is on the Leaderboard for the second consecutive week, and he’ll have to get some ROTY consideration.
