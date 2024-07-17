Pro-Elite Challenge West 2024: Tournament Recap (Mixed Division)

In a battle of two fast-paced offenses, Red Flag took BFG to the brink in a potential Northwest final preview

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

It was action-packed weekend in Corvallis, Oregon as the Pro-Elite Challenge West kicked off the elite club regular season. In one of the most exciting results of the weekend, a great Regional preview occurred in the championship. Here we’ll break down what occurred in the final, and how the teams ran the gauntlet to get there.

Two Northwest stalwarts emerged from a strong field full of Nationals-caliber and bubble teams to meet in the final – #4 Seattle BFG and Vancouver Red Flag. Both teams won all of their games day one, despite a close BFG double game point win over #20 Sacramento Tower. On Sunday, Red Flag defeated both Tower and Oregon Scorch 15-11 en route to an easy final berth, while BFG had to eke out a universe point win over Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust. In what may be the Northwest Regionals final, both teams brought all the stops out in this barnburner of a game.