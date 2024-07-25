2024 Select Flight Invite East: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

16 games will be broadcasted from this year's SFI East!

We are two days away from the 2024 Select Flight Invite East tournament in Sylvania, Ohio! The next stop on the Triple Crown Tour, SFI East is an opportunity for lower-ranked teams to climb up the board and fight for Regionals bids in the postseason.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the SFI East Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. It all starts Saturday, July 27th, LIVE on Ultiworld!

More SFI East Coverage Than Ever Before

For the first time, we’ll have two games of livestreaming every round from the Select Flight Invite East!

All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from the 2024 SFI East. Or get access for your entire team and coaching staff with a 2024 Club Team Pack!

Full Broadcast Schedule


