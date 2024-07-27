WJUC 2024: Day Six Recap

Finals day is all that's left! Semis Friday was the most dramatic day yet for several reasons

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 World Junior Ultimate Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

There’s something special about semi-final day. Maybe it’s the fact that you get nine games when you include the bronze medal matches instead of just three. Perhaps it’s the lack of final nerves that allows players to play with more freedom. It could be the jeopardy of leaving empty handed after a week of hard graft. Alternatively, is it the buzz of multiple games going on together, with fans flitting back and forth as the drama develops? Whatever it is, it always seems to deliver, and today was no exception. Who was able to book their place in tomorrow’s showpiece occasion, who secured the first medals of the week, and who was left wondering what might have been? Here’s how a bumper semi-final Friday unfolded.

Mixed

It was a bright and early start for the Mixed division with the semi-finals getting underway at 9am in Birmingham, with each featuring a North American powerhouse against one of the smallest communities at the tournament.

On field one Canada faced Singapore in a rematch of a pool play game that finished 15-10 in the Canadians’ favor. Singapore, entering a WJUC for the first time, were a hefty underdog but have already achieved medal success at U24 level so will know the importance of starting quickly in bracket games. It was their opponents, however, who imposed their will on the game in the early stages. After a clean hold to start, the Canadians were able to disrupt the offensive rhythm of their opposition, and with two clean breaks the score was already 3-0 with Singapore having completed just four passes. It’s a situation where many teams opt to use a timeout to reset themselves, but the Singaporeans decided to try and figure things out, and it seemed to do the trick, at least initially, as they put their first point on the board, before Canada put together another three point run to finally force the Singapore timeout with the score at 6-1. They did grow into the game from that point, with the two teams trading out to end the half at 8-3, and the main story was Canada’s offensive efficiency – they had turned over just once in nine possessions, a frankly ludicrous conversion rate at any level of the game, but especially at Under 20s tournament.

Canada did not let up after the interval. Their offense was smooth and assured with Rex Yuen extremely influential, and after the teams traded further tacked on an extra break for good measure. Singapore were able to earn one of those breaks back, but it would prove to be their last score of the game. Canada ran away with things in the closing stages before an uncharacteristically sloppy point with nine total turns eventually went Canada’s way for a 15-7 final score. It had been a fairy tale run for Singapore up to this point, but the semi-final proved one step too far.

On field two USA had an upstart Hungary as their opposition. Hungary’s youth program has forged itself a different path than most other nations, but their investment in youth has brought success, most notably a gold medal both U20 and U17 age groups at JJUC two years ago1. What was a tough task for Hungary to begin with only became tougher when they were broken on the first two points, but the US were never able to emphatically put them away, with the underdog always in touching distance. The Hungarians certainly had some standout moments, including Márk Rubicsek in the right place to get underneath a helixing hammer for a Callahan, and although they closed the gap late it was still a solid victory to the Americans with a 15-12 that was closer than most had predicted.

The clear point of concern for the USA will be their struggles against zone defense. Much of their play felt stodgy and lacking in dynamism, with their spacing very compressed leading to a lack of verticality. Given the performances of the victors in their respective semi-finals, it seems fair to ask the question if Canada actually go into the rematch as favorites.

The bronze medal match was a rematch between Hungary and Singapore, with the Hungarians taking the game 8-7. You can read more in depth about the game, and the fallout from it, in a separate article.

Open

Those who were at JJUC two years ago may well have had a sense of déjà vu when looking at the semi-final lineups, with USA vs. Italy and Canada vs. France identical to those in Wrocław two years ago. On that occasion it was the USA and France who advanced, but Italy have since become European champions in this division, emphatically beating France in the final, while Canada have been catching the eye with a roster entirely changed from the trip to Poland.

Field one played host to the USA and Italy matchup. The Americans began on offense facing an Italian zone intent on preventing any pre-schemed pull plays and trying to dictate the tempo of the game, but the US began a patient matriculation towards the endzone and just shy of fifty passes later Marcus hit Roan Dunkerley to put them on the board. The second point could scarcely have been a more stark comparison, with the two teams exchanging a myriad of turnovers and defense ruling the roost, but the US were belatedly able to slug out the break after nine combined turnovers.

It felt like the game may turn into an agricultural, gritty affair where offenses would struggle to find fluency, with the next two points both featuring a turn each to make the score 3-1. That could not have been further from the truth. Perhaps some early anxieties had been lifted, the proverbial monkey off the back, because the game was remarkably slick from that point onwards. Each team locked in offensively with clean holds flowing freely as 3-1 quickly became 5-3.

The US were able to bog Italy down on the next point, stymieing their break side flow near the endzone and coaxing a focus drop from Stefano Frascaroli by the sideline. Italy did wonderfully to earn the disc back with Alberto Laffi smartly flashing into the inside channel for a layout block, but the Americans again were able to firm up around their own zone and Ethan Lieman laid out just to make sure an overthrow stood no chance of being rescued. On their second possession of the point Ethan Hawkins collected a centering pass and pounded a forehand deep for Gavin Leahy to reel in the break from the US never looked back from that point onwards.

It was an absolute clinic until the end for USA, holding serve into half and breaking immediately out of it. A rolling pull forced a slow start at the front of the endzone, and when an errant inside shot was intercepted and immediately punched in for the one pass score it felt like there was only one outcome. The US put in a break train during the middle of the second half for good measure, stretching their lead from 11-7 to 14-7, before trading out to secure a 15-8 win; the exact same scoreline as that Wrocław semi-final. There were seven turns in total from the US, with four coming in that second point, and none after they broke for a 6-3 lead. The Italian defense that has caused so many problems to quality opposition was only able to get the disc away from the American O line once, and the US earned it back anyway. In this form, they look nigh on unstoppable in their quest for gold.

Pitch two hosted France and Canada, both nations that have placed well across the divisions over recent years, with this WJUC no exception to that. While it feels undeniably odd, and ever-so-slightly disingenuous, to frame this as a battle of youth versus experience given that this is a U20 tournament and everyone is young, there is a kernel of truth to it. France have a core contingent on the roster that played key parts in that triumph over Canada two years ago, whereas the Canadians have had a total roster turnover, bringing an entirely new squad to Birmingham that does not hold the memories, and maybe scars, of the previous campaign.

It was Canada who started the game more brightly, with France’s offense struggling to settle and surrendering a break on the game’s opening point to give Canada an early advantage, although it would not last for long. While the French O line may have taken some time to iron out the kinks with the disc, their ability to steal possession back on the turn was exceptional and they levelled things up immediately before earning the break back straight after to bring the game back on serve at 2-1.

A pattern started to develop with Canada converting quickly and cleanly, and France getting the job done but without an offensive rhythm, frequently relying on slightly spurious hucks and backing Enzo Stanguennec and Quentin Peschard to bring them down in contested coverage, a strategy that proved surprisingly effective given the stature of their opposition. The average time of each score was significantly higher for France than Canada, but they were still able to drag themselves over the line each time.

The teams traded until France were 7-6 up, at which point the decision was made to cross some of their stars over to the D line to both generate more pressure and also increase the chance of successfully converting should they get the disc. It was an astute decision, as France duly broke with Arthur Negre finding one of those crossovers, Peschard, to send France into half 8-6 to the good and up a break.

When Canada held cleanly out of half, there was a sense that the second half might follow the same shape as the first, but France’s offense looked so much smoother after the interval, with both the cushion of the break advantage and having used the longer half-time to mentally reset. With the Canadians now struggling to generate defensive pressure, the door was open for their opponents to extend the lead further, and midway through the second half France brought some big players over again, with Quentin Peschard once more on the receiving end of the break to put themselves in command 12-9.

After Canada held there was an expectation that they would emulate their opponents and start loading lines to kickstart a comeback, but the coaches continued to trust their defensive unit to generate opportunities. France were unfazed, even adding another break themselves, and although Canada did manage to earn one break back, it was too little too late as France held firm to close out a 15-12 win.

Ben Bolan and Carter Bayer dominated the stat sheet offensively for Canada, but with France turning over just twice in the second half, once each on O and D, it was all for nought without the ability to consistently coax the disc out of French hands.

This meant that the bronze medal match was also a repeat of the game two years ago, when Italy were 15-12 victors, although when the two teams matched up in pool play the Canadians were convincing winners by a score of 15-9.

Both teams employed similar defensive philosophies off the bat, sagging off handlers to cloud downfield lanes and force slow, drawn out possessions. Both sides held cleanly to start, with Canada taking 67 passes to score and Italy 51. Italy were then able to generate turnovers after generating high pass counts, but could not capitalize and Canada did hold in a point where they collectively threw over 100 passes.

The offenses began to counter, with possessions picking up in pace after a Canadian break was later equalized by the Italians to level the score at 5-5. Italy’s defense began to clench its jaws and stifle Canada again, but they were eventually able to work through it to hold before Hunter Cochrane and Carter Walker connected to break into half with a 7-5 lead.

With a quick turnaround in between games for the first time all tournament, it would have been difficult to diagnose takeaways from the semi-final performances, but one key difference for Canada in the third place game was their willingness to allow players like Carter Bayer to get more of a run on defense, and when he scored the first point out of half for another Canadian break the game plan certainly seemed to be justified.

The Canadians kept Italy an arm’s reach away from that point onwards in a second half that became increasingly testy, with communication breaking down somewhat and an over-eagerness to go straight to technology in calls before discussions had taken place, and although the Italians closed the gap late on Canada had given themselves enough of a buffer to close out a 14-11 victory and banish the ghosts of two years ago.

Women’s

The Women’s division had the same phenomenon as their Open counterparts, with the semi-final lineup exactly the same as it had been at JJUC, with pitch one playing host to an all North American affair between the USA and Canada, while on field two behind them the two European heavyweights, France and Italy, faced off.

When the USA and Canada had met in the power pool it had been a one-sided encounter with the Americans getting on top early before scoring the game’s final eight points in a 15-4 blowout, but with Canada aware of a potential rematch in bracket play they opted to play more open lines than they would have in a knockout situation.

The game was certainly more even than the original game had been, in truth the USA were never truly troubled as their offense scored on every single possession in the first half, opening up an 8-3 advantage at the interval. Credit should be given to Canada for sharpening things in the second half, with America forced into a much greater number of errors, but with Bella Russell running the show off the turn the final score of 15-7 reflected both Canadian improvement and the strength of the Americans as they booked a place in Saturday’s final.

The first meeting this week between France and Italy was even more lopsided. An Italian team suffering from the physical and mental fatigue of a barnstorming performance against the USA the previous evening were never able to get into the game, with the French rampant in a 15-2 win. Given how previous meetings between the sides have played out, the smart money was one the game being a much closer affair this time round.

Swann Lacoste-Lefèvre was as influential as ever in helping France build a 5-2 lead early on, but the Italians, rather than wilting, hardened in the face of danger. With their signature zones getting the usually metronomic French offense off-kilter, Lucrezia Grossi and Sofia Albani started to become ever increasingly involved as a three point run evened the score at 5s. France responded well with their own three goal swing to take half 8-5, tacking on another out of the break to lead 9-5.

It felt like Italy would continue to take their shots to try and find a way back, but the damage had already been done, another break compounding the deficit, and although Giorgia Pancotti went on a roll to try and re-write the narrative France were able to grind out a 13-10 triumph to set up a tantalizing showpiece final against the USA to close the weekend.

Canada and Italy were left to tussle for the bronze medal having only played their power pool match the previous day, and each side thus abundantly familiar with their opponent’s play style. This was also a rematch of the third place game of JJUC in Poland, where Canada came out on the right end of a 15-13 scoreline.

Perhaps understandably given the short turnaround from the disappointments of their semi-final defeats, both sides lacked fluency in various passages of the contest with Canada going up a break early, although Italy immediately broke back before emerging at the top of a slugfest of a point that had thirteen turnovers to break once more and give themselves control over proceedings, as they added another break before half to close the opening paragraph at 8-5 up.

Italy continued to accelerate away in the second half, although Lilianne Shannon in particular was a shining light for Canada, as she turned in an enormous innings with five goals, three assists, and three blocks with just two turnovers. It proved to be in vain as the Italians would not stopped, and the game appeared won when a Giulia Villa huck took them to the edge of the endzone, and although Sofia Albani did connect with Laura Briolini for what seemed to be the win, there was an added complication. Giulia Villa, on her follow-through, hit Diane Qin in the face with her hand with the Canadian calling a foul on the contact. Qin2 listened to the perspective of the Italians and the Game Advisor, and retracted the call that confirmed Italy’s bronze medal. Considering how the mixed bronze medal match had just played out on the adjacent field, it was a refreshing and necessary example of Spirit of the Game to be able to take on board another point of view in such a high-stakes situation and it should be applauded, commended, and celebrated. Italy had shown their quality on numerous occasions this week, and flipping the result of the third place game two years ago is a richly deserved reward for that.

Only one day and three games remain. Mixed takes the field first as the USA face Canada, before Open follows up with USA versus France, with the same two nations matching up again in a delicious rematch for the Women’s final that should provide a fitting close to a wonderful week of ultimate.