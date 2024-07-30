2024 Youth Club Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

16 games will be broadcasted from this year's YCCs!

We are three days away from the 2024 USA Ultimate Youth Club Championships tournament in Aurora, Colorado! The best youth club teams in the country are set to fight for gold at the annual mega youth tournament.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the YCC Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. It all starts Saturday, August 3rd, LIVE on Ultiworld!

All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

There are three ways to get access to the Youth Club Championships livestreams:

– Get an Ultiworld All-Access subscription. You’ll get access to every game from the event (and the US Open!), along with a host of other Ultiworld benefits.

– Get a Youth Club Championships Event Pack. You’ll get lifetime access to every game from the event. Event Packs do not come with additional Ultiworld subscriber benefits.

– Get an Ultiworld Standard subscription. Only interested in the showcase games? You can get access with an Ultiworld Standard subscription, along with a host of other Ultiworld benefits. Does NOT include All-Access games.

Full Broadcast Schedule



