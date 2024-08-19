TEP Women’s Final Game Analysis

How did Team Colombia beat the reigning World Champions??

August 19, 2024 by in News with 0 comments

Team Colombia took down Team USA at the 2024 Torneo Eterna Primavera tournament this spring in the women’s final. Max Charles breaks down the action and how they managed this upset! Will they be able to recreate this magic at the upcoming World Ultimate Championships?? Tune into Ultiworld August 31 – September 7th to find out!

How Colombia Beat Team USA – TEP Women’s Final Game Analysis

Watch the World Ultimate Championships with a WUC Event Pack!

  1. Max Charles
    Max Charles

    Max Charles is an ultimate player from Philadelphia. He cannot wait to be masters-eligible.

