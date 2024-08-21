2024 WFDF World Ultimate Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

90 games will be streamed!

We are 10 days away from the WFDF 2024 World Ultimate Championships! It’s been eight years since WFDF has held the most prestigious tournament on the international calendar — this 49 teams across three divisions will compete for gold in Gold Coast, Australia.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action from August 31st – September 7th. Follow along on the WUC Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the week.

More World Ultimate Championships Coverage Than Ever

In partnership with WFDF, we are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s World Ultimate Championships! 90+ games will be broadcasted from four different showcase pitches in Gold Coast. All of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be streamed.

The WUC commentary team is comprised of ultimate broadcasting veterans from Oceania, Europe, and North America: Hannah Pendlebury, Andrew Moroney, Averil Tam, Liam Grant, Stefan Rappazzo, Katie Lock, and Ian Toner.

Complete USA National Team Coverage

As usual, Ultiworld plans to stream every team at the tournament at least once, with many teams featured on showcase pitches multiple times.

For the first time at a WFDF event, Ultiworld will also plan to stream every single USA National Team game across all three divisions as the teams look to defend their gold medals from 2016. Make sure to get an All-Access subscription or an Event Pack to watch every USA game at this year’s Worlds.

How to Watch

There are two primary ways to get access to the WUC livestreams: with an Ultiworld subscription or an Event Pack.

Here are the specific options:

Standard Subscription ($12.99/mo): Access to streams from Field 1 & 2 [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] All-Access Subscription ($19.99/mo): Access to streams from Fields 1, 2, 4, & 5 [and many other Ultiworld benefits]

[and many other Ultiworld benefits] WUC Event Pack ($24.99, one time charge): Access to streams from Fields 1, 2, 4, & 5

Please note that Fields 1 and 2 will feature full showcase streams featuring multiple cameras and commentary; Fields 4 and 5 will feature single camera All-Access streams with natural sound only.

All livestreams will be immediately available as VOD; subscribers have access to the games for as long as they are subscribed. Event Pack purchasers will have lifetime access to the WUC games in their Pack.

Current Standard subscribers can upgrade their plan to All-Access and only pay the difference in the monthly/annual price.

Are There Free Streams from the World Ultimate Championships?

Yes, there will be daily free games from Saturday to Friday at WUC! The full schedule of games that will be broadcasted on the Ultiworld YouTube channel is below (all times AEST):

Saturday, August 31st, 3:30 PM: Australia v. New Zealand (Open)

Sunday, September 1st, 11 AM: Australia v. China (Mixed)

Monday, September 2nd, 1:30 PM: Canada v. Great Britain (Mixed)

Tuesday, September 3rd, 5:00 PM: Power Pool (Open)

Wednesday, September 4th, 9:00 AM: Power Pool (Women’s)

Thursday, September 5th, 9:00 AM: Quarterfinal (Mixed)

Friday, September 6th, 3 PM: Bronze Medal Match (Women’s)

Full 2024 WUC Broadcast Schedule