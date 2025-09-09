World Games 2025: Ranking the Top 25 Players

Ranking the best players at the world's most competitive tournament.

Ultiworld’s World Games 2025 coverage is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season. The World Games is operated by the International World Games Association in collaboration with the World Flying Disc Federation.

The World Games provide one of the sport’s most unique environments, a format unlike any other, where it feels like the level of play occasionally reaches previously untouched heights. Many of the best players on the planet are pressed to raise their game to meet the demands. It is a remarkable opportunity to see what they can do. But is also a handful of games in a setting unlike any other. So who stepped up their game on the world stage?

We had four analysts — Keith Raynor, Edward Stephens, Robyn Fennig1, and Sean Colfer — combine to create an aggregate list of the 25 players they were most impressed by in Chengdu.

1. Conrad Schloer (Germany)

Schloer was a two-way wrecking ball, supremely disruptive on defense and supremely assertive on offense. He is now on one of the best multi-tournament streaks in World Games history.

2. Michael Ing (United States)

The best defender on the best defensive team at the tournament. Ing’s ability to generate blocks – a tournament-high seven – and then be an integral part of the offense on the turn2 drove the USA’s formidable D-line and caused problems for every team they played. He took the most difficult matchup on pretty much every team and won plenty more than he lost.