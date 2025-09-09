World Games 2025: Ranking the Top 25 Players

Ranking the best players at the world's most competitive tournament.

September 9, 2025 by , and in Analysis, Recap
Team France’s Paul Benvegnen goes up for the catch against Team Germany’s Nis-Julius Sontag at the 2025 World Games. Photo: Kreatif Minds – https://kreatifminds.studio

The World Games provide one of the sport’s most unique environments, a format unlike any other, where it feels like the level of play occasionally reaches previously untouched heights. Many of the best players on the planet are pressed to raise their game to meet the demands. It is a remarkable opportunity to see what they can do. But is also a handful of games in a setting unlike any other. So who stepped up their game on the world stage?

We had four analysts — Keith Raynor, Edward Stephens, Robyn Fennig1, and Sean Colfer — combine to create an aggregate list of the 25 players they were most impressed by in Chengdu.

Team Germany’s Conrad Schloer had a strong showing at the 2025 World Games. Photo: Michelle Lim –Kreatif Minds – https://kreatifminds.studio

1. Conrad Schloer (Germany)

Schloer was a two-way wrecking ball, supremely disruptive on defense and supremely assertive on offense. He is now on one of the best multi-tournament streaks in World Games history.

2. Michael Ing (United States)

The best defender on the best defensive team at the tournament. Ing’s ability to generate blocks – a tournament-high seven – and then be an integral part of the offense on the turn2 drove the USA’s formidable D-line and caused problems for every team they played. He took the most difficult matchup on pretty much every team and won plenty more than he lost.

  1. Who voted, but did not author any of the writeup 

  2. Ing registered an 8-goal, 3-assist line. 

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  3. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

