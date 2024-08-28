Pro Championships 2024: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Wrapping up the elite club regular season in style.

August 28, 2024 by in News, Video with 0 comments

The finale of the regular season, the Pro Championships bring together many of the club division’s elite teams and title contenders for a late season test. The postseason is around the corner. It is also the last chance for regions to make a case for bids, whether directly by teams in attendance or in second order effects.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the Pro Championships 2024 Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend. The event begins August 31st, LIVE on Ultiworld.com.

All broadcasted games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You will need an Ultiworld Standard or All-Access subscription to be able to watch games from the Pro Championships 2024 Event Page. Or get access for your entire team and coaching staff with a 2024 Club Team Pack!

Full Broadcast Schedule

 

