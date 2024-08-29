EuroZone: A Big (European) WUC Preview!

Every European team discussed ahead of an exciting WUC in Australia!

August 29, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean is joined by Hannah Pendlebury to talk about everything relating to the World Ultimate Championships, what will happen in Australia and which of the European teams might do best.

EuroZone: A Big (European) WUC Preview!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

