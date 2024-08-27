EuroZone: The 2024 EUCF Field is Set!

The European season summed up in a one hour chat!

August 27, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean returns for a look back at the season and a look forward to EUCF with Benjy Rees! They also talk WJUC, EYUC and some WUC at the end too, and the discussion also features thoughts on the EUCS ranking system and who might win once we get to Belgium for Euros!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

