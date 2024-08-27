EuroZone: The 2024 EUCF Field is Set!

The European season summed up in a one hour chat!

Sean returns for a look back at the season and a look forward to EUCF with Benjy Rees! They also talk WJUC, EYUC and some WUC at the end too, and the discussion also features thoughts on the EUCS ranking system and who might win once we get to Belgium for Euros!

