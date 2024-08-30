World Ultimate Championships 2024: Pre-Tournament Power Rankings

The world order right now as we see it in each of the three divisions (and likely to be proven wrong in a dozen ways by the end of WUC).

Our coverage of the 2024 World Ultimate Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate. Please support the brands that make Ultiworld possible and shop at Spin Ultimate!

The world’s foremost showcase of ultimate is nearly here and dare we say that things have never felt this up in the air. Sure, the Americans are still favorites, but alongside and behind them, the potential contender tiers get crowded very quickly. How often have we gone into this prestigious event with such a wide band of outcomes feeling reachable? Even the mighty USA does not feel invincible and arguably shouldn’t even be the favorite in one division.

But we’re fully in the business of trying to predict what is to come, and we like a challenge. Our staff took a look at the rosters, the histories, and the friendlies results to decide who should be the true favorites and in what order. Along with the rankings, we have some thoughts on each of the top teams.

Women’s Division

We simply must start with an question that has been a long time in the making: can the Colombian women’s division team overtake the US?

1. Colombia Women’s

Our answer is yes. Rare is the team whose star power and accolades can stand next to that of the United States, but Colombia has that. Manuela and Valeria Cárdenas have even garnered supporters as the best player in the world, and Yina Cartagena has also had her turn at that title. Add on to that a win for Colombia at TEP and the success Colombian outfits and stars have had against American opponents, and the case, while not ironclad, is still clear.

2. United States Women’s

A customarily stacked USA roster will surely expect gold. They have it all: esteemed stars (Claire Chastain, Kami Groom, Sarah Meckstroth), rising powerhouses (Claire Trop, Dawn Culton), and elite specialists (Ronnie Eder, Sharon Lin, Alex Barnett). Perhaps they will relish the opportunity to play with different stakes, but just making this team is also a deeply cherished honor, especially after missing out on the previous, pandemic-cancelled cycle.

3. Germany Women’s

At the forefront of European ultimate, stars Levke Walczak, Anna Gerner, and Nici Prien will lead the charge for a German team with eyes on disrupting the usual order. After Germany’s World Games win over the USA, and the success their clubs, national teams, and players have seen in international competition, this seasoned unit will be confident against the best of the best.

4. Canada Women’s

Talented, explosive, and experienced, the Canadian team is apt to catch fire and leave nothing but scorched earth in their wake. The other side of that coin is a disappointing flame out. Catherine Menzies and Britt Dos Santos are back to anchor their attack.

5. Australia Women’s

Cat Phillips will be in a leading role yet again, one of the world’s most difficult matchups. But don’t sleep on the battle-tested group that will take the line with her: Liv Carr, Alex Prentice, and others are fully capable of putting their own matchups in a bind, too.

6. Japan Women’s

One of the only non-North American teams to ever win a World Championship, Japan is never to be overlooked. The dynamic stylings of Kanari Imanishi might top the marquee, but don’t overlook scoring maverick Yuko Kashino, nor Shiori Ogawa and Rika Ikeda. It is a good sign for Japan that they were in the 2023 U24 women’s division final.

7. Great Britain Women’s

The team’s prep included exchanging wins with Australia and beating France handily, so signs are that GB can really compete. Molly Wedge, Karen Kwok, and Rachel Naden should all be productive in the pursuit of a medal; they finished in the basement at the last World Championships in 2016, but finished second at EUC last year.

8. New Zealand Women’s

9. France Women’s

10. Singapore Women’s

11. People’s Republic of China Women’s

12. Chinese Taipei Women’s

There are some notable names on these rosters — Zaria Ireland of New Zealand, Stephanie Lim of Taipei, Aline Mondiot of France — and a sprinkling of U24 players, but there could be a lack of depth that makes it challenging for these teams to make deep runs.

Open Division

The USA has historically been pretty dominant since clearing the Canadian contingent at the end of the 00’s, but they face a deep field of challengers this time. The bracket should be a gauntlet.

1. United States Open

The Americans approached invincibility at points at Windmill, but they also showed that they can’t always play at that level. Still, their total offensive skill is unmatched, as they shifted the focus to quick disc movement and aggressive horizontal cutting. And when they have to play big, they’ve got Ben Jagt, Nate Goff, AJ Merriman, and Antoine Davis to do it.

2. Canada Open

This iteration of Team Canada seems powered by a new generation filled to bursting with quickness and verve. Marty Gallant, Malcolm Bryson, and Malik Auger-Semmar give their matchups zero time to lose focus. We haven’t gotten a great look at their complete roster or finalized rotation at Windmill or US Open, where they performed solidly but unremarkably, but the signs are there that they could make the podium very North American.

3. Great Britain Open

The Brits have finished in the top four at each of the past three World Championships, and anchored by a core from the prestigious Clapham, they will enter the event with high standards. Veterans Justin Foord and Tom Abrams provide tremendous poise and leadership, though Connor McHale may have established himself as the team’s brightest star. They’ve cut their teeth against top flight competition over the years.

4. Australia Open

Australia’s impressive run to a World Games silver medal showed what the host nation is capable of. A number of the MMP who drove that group’s success are here — Alex Ladomatos, Sam McGuckin, Rob Andrews, Tom Tulett — along with Dingoes young (Jono Keyes) and old (Tom Rogacki). Expect a prideful performance in front of the home crowd.

5. Belgium Open

The rise for Belgium Open has been meteoric, powered by a generation of players entering their prime. Chief among those is Daan De Marrée, an absolute thoroughbred who can run in all types of roles and conditions. While it isn’t quite the Mooncatchers team that thrilled at the World Club Championships, the crossover will only serve to steel their resolve.

6. Germany Open

It is a compliment to German ultimate that this is still a medal threat team despite injuries to some key potential contributors. They topped Belgium and finished second at Belgium Invite and feature one of the world’s best center handlers, Nico Müller, and destructive defenders in Conrad Schlör and Lukas McClamrock.

7. Japan Open

Until he hangs ’em up, any talk of Japan Open has to start with the living legend, Masahiro Matsuno, back for another turn on the global stage. Taiyo Arakawa has also built quite a legacy and should again be one of the division’s best finishers. Will they produce some new notable names with a bit more tread on the tires? That could define their showing.

8. Colombia Open

Developing in the shadow of their titanic women’s division counterparts, the Colombian Open team has come a long way and could have a breakout performance. Julio Duque, Jonathon Cantor, and Ivan Alba are all battle-tested and the team has a history being an intensely competitive gritty outfit.

9. New Zealand Open

They’ve shown some ability to compete in their friendlies, giving good runs to Australia, but can they play consistently? They are supremely watchable as Nicholas Whitlock and Liam Haberfield are capable of jaw-dropping feats.

10. Italy Open

Many of Italy’s top open players are running in the mixed division, so it is hard to generate any big expectations for Italy — which have mostly been unmet since the nation’s strong open division run to a U24 silver medal in 2018.

11. France Open

12. Austria Open

13. Singapore Open

14. People’s Republic of China Open

15. Republic of Korea Open

16. Chinese Taipei Open

France is the clear class of this final group, with Elliot Bonnet and Sullivan Roblet leading the charge. Chinese ultimate remains a curiosity that could see a huge increase in success at some point. The Austrian team has folks like Sven Kleinhapl and Christoph Angetter who can be productive against good international talent. Aaron Toh, Muhammad Iswandi, Darryl Ng, and Isaac Tan give Singapore some weapons, too.

Mixed Division

While it lacks the same build up as the USA vs. Colombia in the women’s division, the torrid pace of French ultimate as of late paints them as an interesting foil to the Americans. But there’s a hungry group of teams eager to get their shot.

1. United States Mixed

Since forming National teams (rather than sending champion club teams), the USA has been fairly dominant in mixed. They are 57-0 at the U24 and U20 levels and their senior teams have also been a big step ahead. With the likes of Kaela Helton, Khalif El-Salaam, Dena Elimelech, and Anna Thompson, their star power is tough to match. The depth of elite talent in the US has shown in this division more than any other. But with some nations stacking their mixed team, and the gap closing in general, their dominance feels destined to abate.

2. France Mixed

The buzz around French ultimate is at a fever pitch. They upset the US at the Beach World Championships, gave them heart attack final in the U20 Boys division in 2022 and defeated the US in the Girls division at U20s a few months ago. They also took Windmill by storm. An athletic set of WMP — Camille Blanc, as well as Eva and Lison Bornot — and veteran group of MMP give credence to all of the hype.

3. Italy Mixed

After some bouts of high level play in the both the women’s and open divisions, Italy is putting together players from those groups to form a more stacked mixed division team. This experiment will be intriguing to watch as athletes like Irene Scazzieri and Francesca Sorrenti cleat up with David Barzasi and Simone Gasperini. Watch out for a reputation-building performance for Nicole Lafiata. The early returns have been solid, playing close with, but losing to, France on multiple occasions.

4. Canada Mixed

With a core largly built around WUCC silver medalist Vancouver Red Flag, Canada should firmly contend for a medal. Their WMPs are explosive, with the Mots and young Mika Kurahashi headlining as athletes that can draw some camera flashes their way. They were a bit shorthanded in their TEP run, where they knocked off Colombia but struggled with inconsistent offensive play against the US.

5. Australia Mixed

The host team has garnered more wins than losses when playing the likes of Great Britain and New Zealand, though they’ve exchanged results with both of those sides at Windmill and in scrims. They took silvers at the Asia-Oceanic championships in 2023, and the most recent World Games and World Championships. With a very experienced roster that is adding explosive former Japanese representative Kaeda Yoshida, they are live to make another run to the podium.

6. Great Britain Mixed

Carla Link, Joshua Briggs, Sam Wilson, and Fiona Kwan kick off a roster with plenty of international experience on their resume. Being able to take a win off Australia and place third of national teams at Windmill is a strong sign for their potential. Perhaps they can build upon their second place EUC 2023 finish.

7. Japan Mixed

The mixed division has historically been Japan’s weakest, though they still have been in the mix more years than not. They do have some players from the World Games roster — Mayuka Takada and Miwa Tajima — as well as gunslinger Sho Okajima.

8. Germany Mixed

Germany might look low at #8, but they still have an impressive ceiling but have more to show after their pre-tourney performances. They finished behind GB at both Windmill and the Europe round robin. Ava Mueller, Svenja Pruns, Nis Sontag, and Hartley Greenwald should be at the center of their success.

9. Colombia Mixed

Bringing together many of the top women’s and open division names from a robust club scene like Rossy Quecan (Bamboo), Juanita McCallister (Aerosoul), and Steeven Velandia (Communidad El Oso), the team of rivals for Colombia have a legitimate — though certainly long — shot at a medal game. A lot will depend on how quickly (if at all) the various parts find a way to mesh. Make no mistake, though, the talent is there.

10. Singapore Mixed

In international competition, Singapore has put up some notable results at younger age groups in the mixed division. They reached the bronze medal match at the 2024 U20 World Championships and the final of the 2023 U24 tournament. Zhi Heng Reynard Cher and Nathan Song En Ong will be stepping up to another level, but folks from Koels — Darien Tan will be another X-factor — and their U24 teammates lend credence to continuing the upward trend.

11. New Zealand Mixed

12. Switzerland Mixed

13. India Mixed

14. Austria Mixed

15. Panama Mixed

16. Argentina Mixed

17. Chinese Taipei Mixed

18. People’s Republic of China Mixed

19. Republic of Korea Mixed

20. Hong Kong, China Mixed

21. Malaysia Mixed

In such a large division, it is very possible one or two of these teams outperforms expectations by a large margin. India is a great bet, with their focus on mixed play. Switzerland, New Zealand, and Panama have also had success in international competition. It might only take three wins to reach the quarterfinals, very achievable for a number of these sides.