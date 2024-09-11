World Ultimate Championships 2024: Women’s Div. Final Box Score

Box scores, including yardage data, from the women's division final of the World Ultimate Championships.

September 11, 2024 by in Analysis with 0 comments
USA’s Sarah Meckstroth (right) reaches for a block against Colombia’s Yessica Grajales (left) at the 2024 World Ultimate Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Our coverage of the 2024 World Ultimate Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate.

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole.

Here is the box score for the final match of the women’s division at the World Ultimate Championships. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

World Ultimate Championships 2024: Women’s Div. Final Box Score is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

