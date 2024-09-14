The 2024 World Ultimate Championships Finals Are Now on YouTube

The WUC finals are now freely available!

The 2024 World Ultimate Championships finals matchups are now available to watch for free on Ultiworld’s YouTube channel! They are also published to the Olympic Channel website.

In the Women’s Division, watch Colombia take on the United States in a rematch of the 2016 world final:

USA v. Colombia | 2024 World Ultimate Championships Women’s Final

In the Mixed Division, watch USA face off against Canada in a North American battle:

USA v. Canada | 2024 World Ultimate Championships Mixed Final

In the Open Division, Japan and the USA battle in a rematch of the 2016 world final:

USA v. Japan | 2024 World Ultimate Championships Open Final