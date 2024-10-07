Deep Look LIVE: U-24 Tryouts, Club Top 25

Who are the Top 25 Players in the Club Division?

Charlie and Keith discuss the recently released USAU U-24 tryout invite list as well as reveal the Club Top 25 players!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday October 8th at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: U-24 Tryouts, Club Top 25

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, starting directly after the show.