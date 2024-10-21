Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Preview Show ft. Pod Practice

Deep Look takes on Pod Practice for Club Nationals picks!

October 21, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith are joined by Alex Atkins, Mike Lun, and Quinn Finer, the hosts of the Pod Practice Podcast, for a Club Nationals picks competition! Get geared up for the most exciting tournament of the year!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Monday October 21st at 12:00 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Preview Show ft. Pod Practice

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Preview Show ft. Pod Practice"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Inside the Circle LIVE: DGPT Championship Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Mailbag: Improving Sectionals and Regionals, Canadian Rules, Jade McLaughlin, New USAU CEO
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: Club Nationals #TheGame
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Streaming Details, Evan Lepler
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now