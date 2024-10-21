Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Preview Show ft. Pod Practice

Deep Look takes on Pod Practice for Club Nationals picks!

Charlie and Keith are joined by Alex Atkins, Mike Lun, and Quinn Finer, the hosts of the Pod Practice Podcast, for a Club Nationals picks competition! Get geared up for the most exciting tournament of the year!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Monday October 21st at 12:00 PM Eastern!

