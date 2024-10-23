Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Preview and CUUC Recap ft. Danie Proby

2024 Club Nationals are here!

Reunited and it feels so good! It’s a full episode of the Danie and Theo experience as we throw it back to 2022. In the club preview, find out the schedules for each Canadian team going as you get ready for one of the most wide open club nationals in recent memory! Hear the most important stories from all the divisions at CUUC including the Friday Qualifier in the second main event, and find out if Theo was right with his picks! In the news, Danie shares about beach worlds and U24 tryouts.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where First-time U24 assistant coach Ari Nitikman joins Danie to talk about his experience running tryouts.