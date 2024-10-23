Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Preview and CUUC Recap ft. Danie Proby

2024 Club Nationals are here!

October 23, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Reunited and it feels so good! It’s a full episode of the Danie and Theo experience as we throw it back to 2022. In the club preview, find out the schedules for each Canadian team going as you get ready for one of the most wide open club nationals in recent memory! Hear the most important stories from all the divisions at CUUC including the Friday Qualifier in the second main event, and find out if Theo was right with his picks! In the news, Danie shares about beach worlds and U24 tryouts.

Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Preview and CUUC Recap ft. Danie Proby

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, where First-time U24 assistant coach Ari Nitikman joins Danie to talk about his experience running tryouts.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Preview and CUUC Recap ft. Danie Proby is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email ([email protected]) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Preview and CUUC Recap ft. Danie Proby"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Preview and CUUC Recap ft. Danie Proby
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Coaching at U-24 Tryouts!
    Subscriber podcast
  • Sideline Talk: Khalif El-Salaam [Ep. 48]
    Subscriber podcast
  • Sideline Talk: Khalif El-Salaam [Ep. 48]
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now