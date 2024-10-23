The Line: The Best Players No One Is Talking About (Women’s Division)

Don't be surprised if these seven players light up the stat sheet this weekend

Every year just before Nationals, Ultiworld publishes a list of the top 25 players in each division according to a panel of staff experts and players. Conversation heading into Nationals tends to revolve around those stars. As everyone knows, however, the biggest names aren’t always the players who end up making the biggest difference. With that in mind, here are seven of the lesser-known players from the women’s division who might be on track for a big weekend in San Diego.

Han Chen (San Francisco Fury)

It has always been a tall task to stand out on the perennially deep Fury roster. Some of the best athletes in the sport are reduced to role players in Fury’s critical games every year, so you’ll often find one or two of their players get mentioned in “underrated” discussions. 2024 is no different. One of the players near the top of that list is Han Chen. A big play threat for her entire career, Chen has added even more consistency and involvement this season. She could be one of the key forces to power Fury toward another championship.