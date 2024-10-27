San Francisco Fury are 2024 Women’s Division National Champions!

San Francisco Fury won their thirteenth national championship

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 Club Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Leading wire to wire, #1 San Francisco Fury defeated #4 Washington DC Scandal 15-12. Carolyn Finney finished with three goals and six assists as Fury were able to move through Scandal’s vaunted zone defense without much trouble. Claire Trop (4G, 3A) and Marie Perivier (4A, 3D) did their best to keep Scandal in the game. Scandal earned multiple chances to reduce Fury’s lead, but went 2/13 on their break chances.

“It never gets old,” Carolyn Finney said after the game. “Every one is special and unique in its own way…can’t get tired of this.”

This title is the thirteenth in Fury’s illustrious history, the most in the history of the club division. This is Scandal’s second consecutive loss in the championship game, after they lost to Boston Brute Squad last season.

While Fury have many veteran players who have experienced a title season before, this is Fury’s first title since 2021 and the newer players who joined since then relished the accomplishment. “It’s surreal, honestly,” Sarah VonDoepp said after the game. “I’ve dreamed of this moment my whole life and it is so cool to be able to experience it, especially with Fury.” In VonDoepp’s rookie year on the team, she caught the first and final goals of the final.