Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Recap

Theo talks all things USAU Club Nationals!

October 31, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

The big dance has come and gone! Find out how each Canadian team did at San Diego! Relive the thrilling results and the various stories along the way in this short but sweet recap.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, after seeing Canadian teams show up to USAU Nationals, the mailbag question of should Canadian teams be allowed to play in the series becomes front of mind.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

