Theo talks all things USAU Club Nationals!
October 31, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
The big dance has come and gone! Find out how each Canadian team did at San Diego! Relive the thrilling results and the various stories along the way in this short but sweet recap.
Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Recap
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, after seeing Canadian teams show up to USAU Nationals, the mailbag question of should Canadian teams be allowed to play in the series becomes front of mind.
