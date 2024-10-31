Huckin’ Eh: USAU Nationals Recap

Theo talks all things USAU Club Nationals!

The big dance has come and gone! Find out how each Canadian team did at San Diego! Relive the thrilling results and the various stories along the way in this short but sweet recap.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, after seeing Canadian teams show up to USAU Nationals, the mailbag question of should Canadian teams be allowed to play in the series becomes front of mind.