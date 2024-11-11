Deep Look LIVE: Club POTY Reveal, Interview with Anna Thompson and Cree Howard

Who are the 2024 Players of the Year??

Keith is joined by Edward Stephens to reveal this year’s Club Players of the Year! After the break, Charlie and Keith interview Fury players and multiple-time Club Champions, Anna Thompson and Cree Howard.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday November 12th at 12 PM Eastern!

Deep Look LIVE: Club POTY Reveal, Interview with Anna Thompson and Cree Howard

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, where Keith and Edward discuss their “Mount Rushmore” of best Ultimate players!



The bonus segments are also included alongside Sideline Talk, our subscriber-only podcast, which you can add to your favorite podcasting app using your private RSS feed. Find this URL under Podcast Settings on your My Settings page and enter it into iTunes or any other podcast app to automatically check each day for new episodes.