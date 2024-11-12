2024 Club Mixed Div. Player of the Year: Boston Sprocket’s Tannor Johnson-Go

Recognizing the top performer of the 2024 season

Ultiworld is pleased to announce our annual Club Awards, continuing with the Club Player of the Year in each division. While we consider both regular season and postseason performance, because of the nature of the Club division, we weight success in the Series and at Nationals above all else. This year, with an uneven regular season, the postseason emphasis is perhaps greater than ever. The Club Awards are voted on by Ultiworld reporters, contributors, and editors.

Player of the Year is our most prestigious award. Our Player of the Year winner is the best performer of the 2024 club season, and the highest vote-getter for All-Club honors. The winner is not eligible for consideration in any of our other individual awards.

2024 Mixed Club Player Of The Year

Tannor Johnson-Go (Boston Sprocket)

As Sprocket closed in on the program’s first ever championship game appearance, Tannor Johnson-Go found a slice of space near the front of the stack, gathered the open throw and launched a moonball upfield to a wide-open Zach Singer. It was thrown with the kind of shape and touch coaches do not teach so much as simply appreciate. It had enough height and shape to curve over the defender into Singer’s hands to set up the game-winning score that extended Sprocket’s season as far as it could possibly go.

This season Sprocket assigned their players to more traditional O- and D- lines than the team has played with in the past, but there’s nothing traditional about Johnson-Go’s game aside from his permanent place on the offense. Johnson-Go plays with a unique sense of timing and spacing. He bursts deep from the handler set as part of 60 yard give-and-gos. He sneaks away from his defender early to catch a bailout throw. He lurks in the shadows of zone offense, coming out at the right time to relieve the pressure – or, better yet, catch a long continue pass. Whether starting in the backfield, as an initiator, or as a fill cutter, whether throwing long forehand hucks or breakside scoobers, Johnson-Go takes the opponent’s best defender and gets them lost within a 70×40 patch of grass in a brilliant dance of power and grace that few in the world can match.

This award adds to a long list of accolades for Johnson-Go. After he won the 2016 Club Championships with Boston Slow White,1 he also took home the 2017 Club Mixed Offensive Player of the Year award and the 2018 D-I Men’s Offensive Player of the Year award alongside numerous appearances on All-Club and All-American teams. Johnson-Go has played as the centerpiece of his teams for nearly a decade. Now, having elevated his game beyond even his own dizzying standards, for the first time Johnson-Go is the Player of the Year.

