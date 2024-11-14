Ultiworld Club Awards 2024: Defensive Player of the Year (Mixed Div.)

Whether layout blocks or shutdown defense, these players made life miserable for opposing offenses

November 14, 2024 by , and in Awards with 0 comments

Ultiworld is pleased to announce our annual Club Awards, starting with the First Team All-Club in each division. While we consider both regular season and postseason performance, because of the nature of the Club division, we weight success in the Series and at Nationals above all else. This year, with an uneven regular season, the postseason emphasis is perhaps greater than ever. The Club Awards are voted on by Ultiworld reporters, contributors, and editors.

Our awards continue with the Defensive Player of the Year, recognizing the individual, and two runners-up, who we felt were the top defensive performers this club season. Whether through generating blocks, shutting down options, helping out teammates, or all of the above, these defenders stood out doing the tough work that too often go unrecognized.

Player of the Year Award
All-Club First Team
All-Club Second Team
Offensive Player of the Year Award
Defensive Player of the Year Award
Breakout Player of the Year Award
Coach(es) of the Year Award
Club Awards Voting Breakdown
Snubs and Superlatives

 

2024 Mixed Division Defensive Player of the Year

Nathan Champoux (Ann Arbor Hybrid)

Hybrid’s Nathan Champoux attempts a goal line block during the semifinal of the 2024 Club Championships. Photo: Marshall Lian – UltiPhotos.com

No stranger to a stand-out defensive season1, Nathan Champoux’s efforts have led to a winning season for Hybrid. But, thanks to the experience he gained at Worlds, this year was better than ever.

Meet Skunk 2.0.

In terms of defense, he did seemingly everything right, leading the division in blocks at Nationals (12) and was one of two players even to reach double digits. A tone setter in games, Champoux got the big blocks that helped his team win in the moments they needed him most. Those moments included several blocks in both the semifinal and final, and a strong defensive performance in the US Open final that hit its apex with a layout callahan. Not only did Champoux guard players2, he also guarded spaces. As he waited in the wings and hung out in the lane for an extra second, the Michigander forced those around him to attempt to outsmart him to get the disc in their hands. And even when it looked like they wouldn’t, he hunted down the disc to guarantee his opponents could not make a play on it. Whether by ensuring that the players he guarded did not get the disc, making it as difficult as possible for them to get rid of it on the rare occasions that they did get it, strategically using his poaches for his advantage, or laying it all on the line for a full-send bid, Champoux’s winning defense this season was the stuff of legend.

– Laura Osterlund

First Runner-up

Lukas Ambrose (Seattle BFG)

BFG’s Lukas Ambrose makes a catch at the 2024 US Open. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

The name Lukas Ambrose was not quite known at the national level before this club season. However, as the UFA season started in April, his gravity-defying plays began to give him some well-deserved name recognition. So when Ambrose’s name popped up on an already stacked BFG roster, it became quite intriguing how he would play for a title-contending team. To say Ambrose made an immediate impact would be an understatement. He excelled in all parts of defense, taking the best matchups and locking them down while also making blocks in jaw-dropping fashion. His 11 blocks were only exceeded by Champoux’s 12 – and Champoux had the advantage of playing one more game at Nationals than Ambrose.

– Calvin Ciorba

Second Runner-up

Liv Player (Boston Sprocket)

Sprocket’s Liv Player throws a flick in the mixed final of the 2024 Club Championships. Photo: Marshall Lian – UltiPhotos.com

It’s hard to be a defender in the mixed division. With many teams adverse to cross-matchup switching, mixed division defenders are often on an island where they have only their own wits to get blocks or cover an offense’s primary moves. Enter Liv Player, a fearless defender who will bait the offense into thinking they have an opening before slamming it closed with a layout block or a punctuating sky. Player combines athleticism dependable enough to stick to her matchup with her intelligence to appear in the lane to make a bid or time a jump at just the right moment to deflect a tall pass. Sprocket can credit many players for their rise to the top of the division, but Player’s improvement from a rotational defender into one of the best in the nation was absolutely a key element to her team’s success.

– Alex Rubin

  1. This is the second time Champoux has won DPOTY and the third time on the podium 

  2. Some of the best, at that 

  1. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Chicago to experience real seasons and eat deep dish pizza. You can reach Alex through e-mail ([email protected]) or Twitter (@arubes14).

  2. Laura Osterlund
    Laura Osterlund

    Laura picked up a disc her senior year of high school and hasn't put it down since. She played on the mixed/open team at Bethel University where she graduated with a journalism degree. Based out of the Twin Cities, MN, you can find her engaging in all levels of Ultimate: working with Minnesota Strike, playing mixed club, and grinding at local ultimate and goalty leagues. Her ultimate accomplishment - besides helping start a women's league (coming spring 2024) - is winning Z league with Big Blue.

  3. Calvin Ciorba
    Calvin Ciorba

    Calvin Ciorba is a D-III Men's writer currently studying Leadership and Economics in his junior year at the University of Richmond. He started his ultimate career in St. Louis, MO playing ultimate at Ladue High School and St. Louis Storm YCC, when he also created the popular frisbee Instagram account Discmemes. Now he has sold the account and plays for the UR Spidermonkeys. You can find him on twitter @calvin_ciorba for passionate takes on the "People's Division."

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,

TEAMS: , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Ultiworld Club Awards 2024: Defensive Player of the Year (Mixed Div.)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • [Showcase] Dial Up vs. Notorious Old (Grand Master Mixed Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [All-Access] Happy Campers vs. Endless Sunset (Grand Master Mixed Quarterfinal)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [All-Access] Nothing’s Great Again vs. Molasses Disaster (Grand Master Mixed Quarterfinal)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [Showcase] Australia vs. Great Britain (Master Women’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now