Ultiworld 2024 Club Awards Voting Breakdown

How our staff voted in the 2024 Club Awards.

Now that we’ve completed announcing our official 2024 Club Awards, we wanted to pull the curtain back a little bit to give our subscribers a look at how all votes shook out for each award.

Each year, we invite all division reporters, staff writers, and editors to submit a ballot for each division. The exact process for tallying votes and naming recipients has evolved over time.

For each of the individual awards, we asked our contributors to submit a podium of first, second, and third place, and optionally, fourth, and fifth place. When our totals get tallied, players received five points for a first place vote, four for a second place vote, three for a third place vote, and so on.

Our Player of the Year voting has been combined with the All-Club voting: the top vote-getter becomes the Player of the Year and the next two runner-ups are also decided through this methodology. The Player of the Year is ineligible to win other awards. In addition, we have instituted a new rule, which we affectionately call the “Kami Rule”1: a player can only appear once per year on the Offensive, Defensive, and Breakout podiums. Players will be placed wherever they are the highest voted, subject to the same voting tiebreakers. This decision was made in order to recognize a variety of individuals, as there are so many players deserving of praise for their play.

For our All-Club teams, each contributor submitted a ranked list of their top 21 players — three full teams in order to help differentiate around the margins — with a first place vote earning 21 points and descending from there. In the event of any ties, the first tiebreaker is the number of ballots a player appeared on and the second tiebreaker is who received the highest vote (i.e., most first place votes), and finally, a tiebreaker vote. Where there was still a tie, the editors made the final decision.

Below are the full results of our 2024 Club Awards. The ballots are randomly arranged for each award (so Ballot 1 for one award may not be the same voter’s ballot across other awards).

Mixed Division

This year, we received seven ballots for our mixed division awards.

Player of the Year Award

All-Club First Team

All-Club Second Team

Defensive Player of the Year Award

Offensive Player of the Year Award

Breakout Player of the Year Award

Coach(es) of the Year Award

Club Mixed Div. 2024 POTY & All-Club

Player (Team) Total Voting Points 1st Team Votes 2nd Team Votes 3rd Team Votes Tannor Johnson-Go (Sprocket) 141 7 0 0 Nathan Champoux (Hybrid) 140 7 0 0 Robyn Fennig (Tower) 110 4 3 0 Jade McLaughlin (Shame) 108 5 2 0 Lukas Ambrose (BFG) 105 6 0 0 Aaron Bartlett (Hybrid) 87 1 6 0 Travis Dunn (Lawless) 79 2 2 3 Khalif El-Salaam (Mixtape) 57 2 2 1 Caleb Denecour (Drag'n Thrust) 53 1 2 2 Zepplin Raunig (Mixtape) 51 2 1 2 Erica Baken (Drag'n Thrust) 50 3 0 1 Sam Rodenberg (BFG) 47 2 1 1 Sarah Nitz (Hybrid) 46 1 2 2 Yuge Xiao (Slow) 42 0 3 1 Liv Player (Sprocket) 42 0 3 1 Rory Veldman (Shame) 40 1 2 1 Laura Gerenscer (Hybrid) 31 1 1 1 Zack Singer (Sprocket) 30 0 2 2 Tracey Lo (Hybrid) 27 1 1 0 Dalton Smith (Hybrid) 26 1 1 0 Cheryl Hsu (BFG) 26 0 2 2 Abby Cheng (XIST) 26 1 0 1 Conor Belfield (BFG) 25 0 3 0 Rvee Brillantes (Red Flag) 19 0 2 0 Mika Kurahashi (Red Flag) 19 1 0 2 Bryan Vohnoutka (Drag'n Thrust) 18 0 2 1 Matty Russell (Shame) 15 0 1 1 Davis Whitehead (Slow) 14 0 1 2 Tom Doi (Tower) 12 0 0 2 Sami Smalling (Rally) 12 0 1 1 Lexi Garrity (Mixtape) 12 0 1 0 Hazel Ostrowski (Sprocket) 12 0 1 0 Madi Cannon (Disco Club) 11 0 0 2 Cara Sieber (XIST) 11 0 0 3 Axel Agami Contreras (Hybrid) 11 0 1 0 Emily Barrett (XIST) 8 0 1 0 Mark Witton (Hybrid) 7 0 0 1 Theo Shapinsky (Hybrid) 6 0 0 1 Kyle Henke (Disco Club) 6 0 0 1 Sarah Meckstroth (Drag'n Thrust) 6 0 0 1 Peter Yu (Red Flag) 5 0 0 1 Marc Anthony Munoz (Mixtape) 5 0 0 1 Adam Stautberg (Hybrid) 4 0 0 1 Lo Guerin (Disco Club) 3 0 0 1 Ben Perkel (Moondog) 3 0 0 1 Amber Sinicrope (Slow) 3 0 0 1 Dylan DeClerk (Drag'n Thrust) 2 0 0 1 Jesse Shofner (Sprocket) 1 0 0 1

In the mixed division, our All-Club teams include an even number of man-matching and woman-matching players across the top 14, and no more than four from one of those groups to either the First or Second Team.