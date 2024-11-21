Ultiworld 2024 Club Awards Voting Breakdown

How our staff voted in the 2024 Club Awards.

November 21, 2024 by in Awards with 0 comments

Now that we’ve completed announcing our official 2024 Club Awards, we wanted to pull the curtain back a little bit to give our subscribers a look at how all votes shook out for each award.

Each year, we invite all division reporters, staff writers, and editors to submit a ballot for each division. The exact process for tallying votes and naming recipients has evolved over time.

For each of the individual awards, we asked our contributors to submit a podium of first, second, and third place, and optionally, fourth, and fifth place. When our totals get tallied, players received five points for a first place vote, four for a second place vote, three for a third place vote, and so on.

Our Player of the Year voting has been combined with the All-Club voting: the top vote-getter becomes the Player of the Year and the next two runner-ups are also decided through this methodology. The Player of the Year is ineligible to win other awards. In addition, we have instituted a new rule, which we affectionately call the “Kami Rule”1: a player can only appear once per year on the Offensive, Defensive, and Breakout podiums. Players will be placed wherever they are the highest voted, subject to the same voting tiebreakers. This decision was made in order to recognize a variety of individuals, as there are so many players deserving of praise for their play.

For our All-Club teams, each contributor submitted a ranked list of their top 21 players — three full teams in order to help differentiate around the margins — with a first place vote earning 21 points and descending from there. In the event of any ties, the first tiebreaker is the number of ballots a player appeared on and the second tiebreaker is who received the highest vote (i.e., most first place votes), and finally, a tiebreaker vote. Where there was still a tie, the editors made the final decision.

Below are the full results of our 2024 Club Awards. The ballots are randomly arranged for each award (so Ballot 1 for one award may not be the same voter’s ballot across other awards).

Red Flag’s Rvee Brillantes pulls at the 2024 Northwest Regionals. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Mixed Division

This year, we received seven ballots for our mixed division awards.

Player of the Year Award
All-Club First Team
All-Club Second Team
Defensive Player of the Year Award
Offensive Player of the Year Award
Breakout Player of the Year Award
Coach(es) of the Year Award

Club Mixed Div. 2024 POTY & All-Club

Player (Team)Total Voting Points1st Team Votes2nd Team Votes3rd Team Votes
Tannor Johnson-Go (Sprocket)141700
Nathan Champoux (Hybrid)140700
Robyn Fennig (Tower)110430
Jade McLaughlin (Shame)108520
Lukas Ambrose (BFG)105600
Aaron Bartlett (Hybrid)87160
Travis Dunn (Lawless)79223
Khalif El-Salaam (Mixtape)57221
Caleb Denecour (Drag'n Thrust)53122
Zepplin Raunig (Mixtape)51212
Erica Baken (Drag'n Thrust)50301
Sam Rodenberg (BFG)47211
Sarah Nitz (Hybrid)46122
Yuge Xiao (Slow)42031
Liv Player (Sprocket)42031
Rory Veldman (Shame)40121
Laura Gerenscer (Hybrid)31111
Zack Singer (Sprocket)30022
Tracey Lo (Hybrid)27110
Dalton Smith (Hybrid)26110
Cheryl Hsu (BFG)26022
Abby Cheng (XIST)26101
Conor Belfield (BFG)25030
Rvee Brillantes (Red Flag)19020
Mika Kurahashi (Red Flag)19102
Bryan Vohnoutka (Drag'n Thrust)18021
Matty Russell (Shame)15011
Davis Whitehead (Slow)14012
Tom Doi (Tower)12002
Sami Smalling (Rally)12011
Lexi Garrity (Mixtape)12010
Hazel Ostrowski (Sprocket)12010
Madi Cannon (Disco Club)11002
Cara Sieber (XIST)11003
Axel Agami Contreras (Hybrid)11010
Emily Barrett (XIST)8010
Mark Witton (Hybrid)7001
Theo Shapinsky (Hybrid)6001
Kyle Henke (Disco Club)6001
Sarah Meckstroth (Drag'n Thrust)6001
Peter Yu (Red Flag)5001
Marc Anthony Munoz (Mixtape)5001
Adam Stautberg (Hybrid)4001
Lo Guerin (Disco Club)3001
Ben Perkel (Moondog)3001
Amber Sinicrope (Slow)3001
Dylan DeClerk (Drag'n Thrust)2001
Jesse Shofner (Sprocket)1001

In the mixed division, our All-Club teams include an even number of man-matching and woman-matching players across the top 14, and no more than four from one of those groups to either the First or Second Team.

  1. After Kami Groom’s 2023 award performance. 

