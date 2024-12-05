USA National Team Rosters Announced for 2025 Beach Worlds

The teams that will represent the United States at next winter's World Beach Ultimate Championships.

December 5, 2024 by in News with 0 comments
Team USA’s Robyn Fennig pulls at the 2023 WBUC. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman — UltiPhotos.com

USA Ultimate released the three rosters for the USA National Teams that will compete at the 2025 WFDF World Beach Ultimate Championships next November in southern Portugal. 54 players — three rosters of 18 players each — were selected from the 200 players that received tryout invites.

Returning players from the 2023 USA Beach National Team are marked with an asterisk

MIXED DIVISION

NameHometown2024 Club Team
Lukas AmbroseLos Angeles, CASeattle BFG
Conor BelfieldSeattle, WASeattle BFG
Marques Brownlee*Closter, NJNew York PoNY
Danielle ByersMinneapolis, MNMinneapolis Drag'N Thrust
Abby ChengQueens, NYNew York XIST
Caleb Denecour*St. Paul, MNMinneapolis Drag'N Thrust
Brandon Van DeusenLakewood, CALA Lotus
Khalif El-Salaam*Seattle, WASeattle Mixtape
Dena Elimelech*Sacramento,CASan Francisco Fury
Harper Garvey*Brooklyn, NYNew York PoNY
Kaela Helton*Coronado, CASan Diego Flipside
Simon Higgins*Alameda, CASan Francisco Revolver
Cheryl HsuSeattle, WASeattle BFG
Kelly Hyland*Woodcliff Lake, NJBoston Brute Squad
KJ KooNewbury Park, CASoCal Condors
Sarah Meckstroth*St. Paul, MNMinneapolis Drag'N Thrust
Kaitlynne RolingSeattle, WASeattle BFG
Erynn SchroederMadison, WIMadison Heist

OPEN DIVISION

NameHometown2024 Club Team
Raekwon AdkinsAlameda, CASan Francisco Revolver
Christian Boxley*Washington, DCWashington DC Truck Stop
Calvin Brown*New York, NYNew York PoNY
Antoine Davis*Greenwich, CTNew York PoNY
Aidan DowneyAtlanta, GAAtlanta Chain Lightning
Thomas EdmondsWashington, DCWashington DC Truck Stop
Jack Hatchett*Portland, ORPortland Rhino Slam!
Raphy Hayes*Portland, ORPortland Rhino Slam!
Brett HulsmeyerMadison, WIAtlanta Chain Lightning
Ben Jagt*Queens, NYNew York PoNY
Daniel Lee*Portland, ORPortland Rhino Slam!
Jonny Malks*Arlington, VAWashington DC Truck Stop
Lukas McClamrockAtlanta, GAAtlanta Chain Lightning
Charlie McCutcheonArlington, VAWashington DC Truck Stop
Rowan McDonnell*Washington, DCBoston Dig
AJ Merriman*Berryville, VAWashington DC Truck Stop
Tyler Monroe*Washington, DCWashington DC Truck Stop
Xavier PayneLouisville, KYChicago Machine

WOMEN’S DIVISION

NameHometown2024 Club Team
Alex BarnettChapel Hill, NCRaleigh Phoenix
Madison CannonAustin, TXAustin Disco Club
Dawn CultonChapel Hill, NCRaleigh Phoenix
Jamie Eriksson*Seattle, WASeattle Riot
Robyn Fennig*Sacramento,CASacramento Tower
Shayla HarrisOakland, CASan Francisco Fury
Sadie Jezierski*Seattle, WASeattle BFG
Ella JuengstNew York, NYNew York BENT
Becky Malinowski*Northampton, MABoston Brute Squad
Maketa MattimoreGrand Rapids, MIMichigan Hybrid
Lindsay McKenna*Malvern, PAPhiladelphia AMP
Bridget Mizener*Carrboro, NCRaleigh Phoenix
Kristen PojunisSan Diego, CASan Diego Flipside
Sam Rodenberg*Seattle, WASeattle BFG
Maggie Ruden*Oakland, CASan Francisco Fury
Jordan SorensenWashington, DCWashington DC Grit
Claudia Tajima*Portland, ORPortland Schwa
Abby ThorpeDenver, CODenver Mile High Trash

Coaches

Mixed: Eileen Murray (head), Manisha Daryani (assistant)
Open: Bryan Jones (head), Mario O’Brien (assistant)
Women’s: Samantha Broaddus (head), Sean McCall (assistant)

Notes

  • The club teams with the most representation are Washington DC Truck Stop (6 players, all on the Open team), Seattle BFG (6 players), and New York PoNY (5 players)
  • More than half of the players (29) are returning from the 2023 USA National Team
  • The Open and Women’s team will be defending their Gold medal performances from 2023; the Mixed team fell in semifinals to France before taking Bronze with a win over Germany
Comments on "USA National Team Rosters Announced for 2025 Beach Worlds"

