USA National Team Rosters Announced for 2025 Beach Worlds

The teams that will represent the United States at next winter's World Beach Ultimate Championships.

USA Ultimate released the three rosters for the USA National Teams that will compete at the 2025 WFDF World Beach Ultimate Championships next November in southern Portugal. 54 players — three rosters of 18 players each — were selected from the 200 players that received tryout invites.

Returning players from the 2023 USA Beach National Team are marked with an asterisk

MIXED DIVISION

Name Hometown 2024 Club Team Lukas Ambrose Los Angeles, CA Seattle BFG Conor Belfield Seattle, WA Seattle BFG Marques Brownlee* Closter, NJ New York PoNY Danielle Byers Minneapolis, MN Minneapolis Drag'N Thrust Abby Cheng Queens, NY New York XIST Caleb Denecour* St. Paul, MN Minneapolis Drag'N Thrust Brandon Van Deusen Lakewood, CA LA Lotus Khalif El-Salaam* Seattle, WA Seattle Mixtape Dena Elimelech* Sacramento,CA San Francisco Fury Harper Garvey* Brooklyn, NY New York PoNY Kaela Helton* Coronado, CA San Diego Flipside Simon Higgins* Alameda, CA San Francisco Revolver Cheryl Hsu Seattle, WA Seattle BFG Kelly Hyland* Woodcliff Lake, NJ Boston Brute Squad KJ Koo Newbury Park, CA SoCal Condors Sarah Meckstroth* St. Paul, MN Minneapolis Drag'N Thrust Kaitlynne Roling Seattle, WA Seattle BFG Erynn Schroeder Madison, WI Madison Heist

OPEN DIVISION

Name Hometown 2024 Club Team Raekwon Adkins Alameda, CA San Francisco Revolver Christian Boxley* Washington, DC Washington DC Truck Stop Calvin Brown* New York, NY New York PoNY Antoine Davis* Greenwich, CT New York PoNY Aidan Downey Atlanta, GA Atlanta Chain Lightning Thomas Edmonds Washington, DC Washington DC Truck Stop Jack Hatchett* Portland, OR Portland Rhino Slam! Raphy Hayes* Portland, OR Portland Rhino Slam! Brett Hulsmeyer Madison, WI Atlanta Chain Lightning Ben Jagt* Queens, NY New York PoNY Daniel Lee* Portland, OR Portland Rhino Slam! Jonny Malks* Arlington, VA Washington DC Truck Stop Lukas McClamrock Atlanta, GA Atlanta Chain Lightning Charlie McCutcheon Arlington, VA Washington DC Truck Stop Rowan McDonnell* Washington, DC Boston Dig AJ Merriman* Berryville, VA Washington DC Truck Stop Tyler Monroe* Washington, DC Washington DC Truck Stop Xavier Payne Louisville, KY Chicago Machine

WOMEN’S DIVISION

Name Hometown 2024 Club Team Alex Barnett Chapel Hill, NC Raleigh Phoenix Madison Cannon Austin, TX Austin Disco Club Dawn Culton Chapel Hill, NC Raleigh Phoenix Jamie Eriksson* Seattle, WA Seattle Riot Robyn Fennig* Sacramento,CA Sacramento Tower Shayla Harris Oakland, CA San Francisco Fury Sadie Jezierski* Seattle, WA Seattle BFG Ella Juengst New York, NY New York BENT Becky Malinowski* Northampton, MA Boston Brute Squad Maketa Mattimore Grand Rapids, MI Michigan Hybrid Lindsay McKenna* Malvern, PA Philadelphia AMP Bridget Mizener* Carrboro, NC Raleigh Phoenix Kristen Pojunis San Diego, CA San Diego Flipside Sam Rodenberg* Seattle, WA Seattle BFG Maggie Ruden* Oakland, CA San Francisco Fury Jordan Sorensen Washington, DC Washington DC Grit Claudia Tajima* Portland, OR Portland Schwa Abby Thorpe Denver, CO Denver Mile High Trash

Coaches

Mixed: Eileen Murray (head), Manisha Daryani (assistant)

Open: Bryan Jones (head), Mario O’Brien (assistant)

Women’s: Samantha Broaddus (head), Sean McCall (assistant)

Notes