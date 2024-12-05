USA National Team Rosters Announced for 2025 Beach Worlds

The teams that will represent the United States at next winter's World Beach Ultimate Championships.
December 5, 2024 by Ultiworld in News with 0 comments
USA Ultimate released the three rosters for the USA National Teams that will compete at the 2025 WFDF World Beach Ultimate Championships next November in southern Portugal. 54 players — three rosters of 18 players each — were selected from the 200 players that received tryout invites.
Returning players from the 2023 USA Beach National Team are marked with an asterisk
MIXED DIVISION
|Name
|Hometown
|2024 Club Team
|Lukas Ambrose
|Los Angeles, CA
|Seattle BFG
|Conor Belfield
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle BFG
|Marques Brownlee*
|Closter, NJ
|New York PoNY
|Danielle Byers
|Minneapolis, MN
|Minneapolis Drag'N Thrust
|Abby Cheng
|Queens, NY
|New York XIST
|Caleb Denecour*
|St. Paul, MN
|Minneapolis Drag'N Thrust
|Brandon Van Deusen
|Lakewood, CA
|LA Lotus
|Khalif El-Salaam*
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle Mixtape
|Dena Elimelech*
|Sacramento,CA
|San Francisco Fury
|Harper Garvey*
|Brooklyn, NY
|New York PoNY
|Kaela Helton*
|Coronado, CA
|San Diego Flipside
|Simon Higgins*
|Alameda, CA
|San Francisco Revolver
|Cheryl Hsu
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle BFG
|Kelly Hyland*
|Woodcliff Lake, NJ
|Boston Brute Squad
|KJ Koo
|Newbury Park, CA
|SoCal Condors
|Sarah Meckstroth*
|St. Paul, MN
|Minneapolis Drag'N Thrust
|Kaitlynne Roling
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle BFG
|Erynn Schroeder
|Madison, WI
|Madison Heist
OPEN DIVISION
|Name
|Hometown
|2024 Club Team
|Raekwon Adkins
|Alameda, CA
|San Francisco Revolver
|Christian Boxley*
|Washington, DC
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|Calvin Brown*
|New York, NY
|New York PoNY
|Antoine Davis*
|Greenwich, CT
|New York PoNY
|Aidan Downey
|Atlanta, GA
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|Thomas Edmonds
|Washington, DC
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|Jack Hatchett*
|Portland, OR
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|Raphy Hayes*
|Portland, OR
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|Brett Hulsmeyer
|Madison, WI
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|Ben Jagt*
|Queens, NY
|New York PoNY
|Daniel Lee*
|Portland, OR
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|Jonny Malks*
|Arlington, VA
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|Lukas McClamrock
|Atlanta, GA
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|Charlie McCutcheon
|Arlington, VA
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|Rowan McDonnell*
|Washington, DC
|Boston Dig
|AJ Merriman*
|Berryville, VA
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|Tyler Monroe*
|Washington, DC
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|Xavier Payne
|Louisville, KY
|Chicago Machine
WOMEN’S DIVISION
|Name
|Hometown
|2024 Club Team
|Alex Barnett
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Raleigh Phoenix
|Madison Cannon
|Austin, TX
|Austin Disco Club
|Dawn Culton
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Raleigh Phoenix
|Jamie Eriksson*
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle Riot
|Robyn Fennig*
|Sacramento,CA
|Sacramento Tower
|Shayla Harris
|Oakland, CA
|San Francisco Fury
|Sadie Jezierski*
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle BFG
|Ella Juengst
|New York, NY
|New York BENT
|Becky Malinowski*
|Northampton, MA
|Boston Brute Squad
|Maketa Mattimore
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Michigan Hybrid
|Lindsay McKenna*
|Malvern, PA
|Philadelphia AMP
|Bridget Mizener*
|Carrboro, NC
|Raleigh Phoenix
|Kristen Pojunis
|San Diego, CA
|San Diego Flipside
|Sam Rodenberg*
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle BFG
|Maggie Ruden*
|Oakland, CA
|San Francisco Fury
|Jordan Sorensen
|Washington, DC
|Washington DC Grit
|Claudia Tajima*
|Portland, OR
|Portland Schwa
|Abby Thorpe
|Denver, CO
|Denver Mile High Trash
Coaches
Mixed: Eileen Murray (head), Manisha Daryani (assistant)
Open: Bryan Jones (head), Mario O’Brien (assistant)
Women’s: Samantha Broaddus (head), Sean McCall (assistant)
Notes
- The club teams with the most representation are Washington DC Truck Stop (6 players, all on the Open team), Seattle BFG (6 players), and New York PoNY (5 players)
- More than half of the players (29) are returning from the 2023 USA National Team
- The Open and Women’s team will be defending their Gold medal performances from 2023; the Mixed team fell in semifinals to France before taking Bronze with a win over Germany