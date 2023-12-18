WUC 2024 US National Team Tryout Invites Announced

The crop of players that will tryout for the US senior National Teams to compete at WUC in 2024.

On Monday, USA Ultimate released the official list of 208 athletes invited to tryout for the three US National teams that will compete in the World Flying Disc Federation World Ultimate Championships in Gold Coast, Australia in August and September of 2024. The mixed, women’s, and open division teams are each defending gold medals from 2016, the last time the tournament was held; the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in December, the full coaching staffs were also announced.

Coaches

Mixed Division: Head Coach John Groess, Assistants Gwen Ambler and Isaiah Bryant

Women’s Division: Head Coach Nancy Sun, Assistants Rohre Titcomb and Andy Lovseth

Open Division: Head Coach Ben Van Heuvelen, Assistants Dylan Tunnell and Cody Mills

Female-Matching Players

Player Name City Abbie Abramovich Seattle, WA Carly Atwell Austin, TX Amel Awadelkarim Oakland, CA Erica Baken Big Lake, MN Alex Barnett Chapel Hill, NC Danielle Byers Minneapolis, MN Erica Birdsong Chapel Hill, NC Claire Chastain Denver, CO Angelica Chambers McMinniville, OR Abby Cheng Queens, NY Viv Chu Oakland, CA Dawn Culton Chapel Hill, NC Makella Daley Minneapolis, MN Lisa Dang Wilmington, DE Genny De Jesus Hamilton Township, NJ Aubree Dietrich Fort Collins, CO Tulsa Douglas White Plains, NY Mel Dunn Tempe, AZ Ronnie Eder Denver, CO Charlie Eide Everett, WA Dena Elimelech Sacramento, CA Jamie Eriksson Arlington, VA Carolyn Finney Oakland, CA Robyn Fennig Sacramento, CA Kira Flores Chester, VA Frances Gellert Seattle, WA Tori Gray Northfield, MN Kami Groom Washington, DC Lorraine Guerin Austin, TX Murl Hammond Eugene, OR Olivia Hampton Portland, ME Shayla Harris Oakland, CA Sydney Harris Brooklyn, NY Abby Hecko New York, NY Kaela Helton Coronado, CA Lien Hoffmann Somerville, MA Cheryl Hsu Seattle, WA Avo Igawa Whittier, CA Sadie Jezierski Seattle, WA Kirstin Johnson Oakland, CA Alika Johnston Arvada, CO Ella Juengst New York, NY Sophie Knowles Medford, MA Jolie Krebs Brooklyn, NY Sharon Lin Oakland, CA Stephanie Lim Seattle, WA Saioa Lostra Boulder, CO Becky Malinowski Northampton, MA Rachel Mast Dundee, OH Megan Maxfield Sandy, UT Kat McGuire Ann Arbor, MI Jade McLaughlin Albuquerque, NM Lindsay McKenna Malvern, PA Sarah Meckstroth Saint Paul, MN Kendra Miller Provo, UT Bridget Mizener Durham, NC Linda Morse Philadelphia, PA Raha Mozaffari Philadelphia, PA Amanda Murphy Alexandria, VA Anna Nazarov Berkeley, CA Luisa Neves Astoria, NY Nhi Nguyen Boulder, CO Carolyn Normile Pittsburgh, PA Maggie O’Connor Long Beach, CA Sumi Onoe Philadelphia, PA Emma Peaslee Minneapolis, MN Alyssa Perez Denver, CO Stephanie Phillips Seattle, WA Lisa Pitcaithley Denver, CO Kristen Pojunis San Diego, CA Erin Rea Cambrdge, MA Kristen Reed Boulder, CO Claire Revere Carrboro, NC Mary Rippe Apex, NC Sam Rodenberg Seattle, WA Kaitlynne Roling Seattle, WA Maggie Ruden Oakland, CA Erynn Schroeder Wauwatosa, WI Blaise Sevier Washington, DC Julia Sherwood Eugene, OR Jesse Shofner Nashville, TN Amber Sinicrope Roslindale, MA Sami Smalling Arlington, VA Tyler Smith Charlotte, NC Julia Snyder Seattle, WA Lindsay Soo Durham, NC Shira Stern Seattle, WA Claudia Tajima Portland, OR Sara Taggart Denver, CO Anna Thompson San Francisco, CA Qxhna Titcomb Raleigh, NC Claire Trop Washington, DC Caroline Tornquist Somerville, MA Sharon Tsao Seattle, WA Rory Veldman Denver, CO Marge Walker Tacoma Park, MD Allie Wallace Richmond, VA Kaitlyn Weaver Santa Barbara, CA Julianna Werffeli San Francisco, CA Cassie Wong Seattle, WA Steph Wood Minneapolis, MN Yuge Xiao Somerville, MA Theresa Yu Huntersville, NC Angela Zhu Medford, MA

Male-Matching Players