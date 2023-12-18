WUC 2024 US National Team Tryout Invites Announced

The crop of players that will tryout for the US senior National Teams to compete at WUC in 2024.

December 18, 2023 by in News with 0 comments
2016 USA Mixed National Team. Photo: Jolie Lang — UltiPhotos.com

On Monday, USA Ultimate released the official list of 208 athletes invited to tryout for the three US National teams that will compete in the World Flying Disc Federation World Ultimate Championships in Gold Coast, Australia in August and September of 2024. The mixed, women’s, and open division teams are each defending gold medals from 2016, the last time the tournament was held; the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in December, the full coaching staffs were also announced.

Coaches

Mixed Division: Head Coach John Groess, Assistants Gwen Ambler and Isaiah Bryant
Women’s Division: Head Coach Nancy Sun, Assistants Rohre Titcomb and Andy Lovseth
Open Division: Head Coach Ben Van Heuvelen, Assistants Dylan Tunnell and Cody Mills

Female-Matching Players

Player NameCity
Abbie AbramovichSeattle, WA
Carly AtwellAustin, TX
Amel AwadelkarimOakland, CA
Erica BakenBig Lake, MN
Alex BarnettChapel Hill, NC
Danielle ByersMinneapolis, MN
Erica BirdsongChapel Hill, NC
Claire ChastainDenver, CO
Angelica ChambersMcMinniville, OR
Abby ChengQueens, NY
Viv ChuOakland, CA
Dawn CultonChapel Hill, NC
Makella DaleyMinneapolis, MN
Lisa DangWilmington, DE
Genny De JesusHamilton Township, NJ
Aubree DietrichFort Collins, CO
Tulsa DouglasWhite Plains, NY
Mel DunnTempe, AZ
Ronnie EderDenver, CO
Charlie EideEverett, WA
Dena ElimelechSacramento, CA
Jamie ErikssonArlington, VA
Carolyn FinneyOakland, CA
Robyn FennigSacramento, CA
Kira FloresChester, VA
Frances GellertSeattle, WA
Tori GrayNorthfield, MN
Kami GroomWashington, DC
Lorraine GuerinAustin, TX
Murl HammondEugene, OR
Olivia HamptonPortland, ME
Shayla HarrisOakland, CA
Sydney HarrisBrooklyn, NY
Abby HeckoNew York, NY
Kaela HeltonCoronado, CA
Lien HoffmannSomerville, MA
Cheryl HsuSeattle, WA
Avo IgawaWhittier, CA
Sadie JezierskiSeattle, WA
Kirstin JohnsonOakland, CA
Alika JohnstonArvada, CO
Ella JuengstNew York, NY
Sophie KnowlesMedford, MA
Jolie KrebsBrooklyn, NY
Sharon LinOakland, CA
Stephanie LimSeattle, WA
Saioa LostraBoulder, CO
Becky MalinowskiNorthampton, MA
Rachel MastDundee, OH
Megan MaxfieldSandy, UT
Kat McGuireAnn Arbor, MI
Jade McLaughlinAlbuquerque, NM
Lindsay McKennaMalvern, PA
Sarah MeckstrothSaint Paul, MN
Kendra MillerProvo, UT
Bridget MizenerDurham, NC
Linda MorsePhiladelphia, PA
Raha MozaffariPhiladelphia, PA
Amanda MurphyAlexandria, VA
Anna NazarovBerkeley, CA
Luisa NevesAstoria, NY
Nhi NguyenBoulder, CO
Carolyn NormilePittsburgh, PA
Maggie O’ConnorLong Beach, CA
Sumi OnoePhiladelphia, PA
Emma PeasleeMinneapolis, MN
Alyssa PerezDenver, CO
Stephanie PhillipsSeattle, WA
Lisa PitcaithleyDenver, CO
Kristen PojunisSan Diego, CA
Erin ReaCambrdge, MA
Kristen ReedBoulder, CO
Claire RevereCarrboro, NC
Mary RippeApex, NC
Sam RodenbergSeattle, WA
Kaitlynne RolingSeattle, WA
Maggie RudenOakland, CA
Erynn SchroederWauwatosa, WI
Blaise SevierWashington, DC
Julia SherwoodEugene, OR
Jesse ShofnerNashville, TN
Amber SinicropeRoslindale, MA
Sami SmallingArlington, VA
Tyler SmithCharlotte, NC
Julia SnyderSeattle, WA
Lindsay SooDurham, NC
Shira SternSeattle, WA
Claudia TajimaPortland, OR
Sara TaggartDenver, CO
Anna ThompsonSan Francisco, CA
Qxhna TitcombRaleigh, NC
Claire TropWashington, DC
Caroline TornquistSomerville, MA
Sharon TsaoSeattle, WA
Rory VeldmanDenver, CO
Marge WalkerTacoma Park, MD
Allie WallaceRichmond, VA
Kaitlyn WeaverSanta Barbara, CA
Julianna WerffeliSan Francisco, CA
Cassie WongSeattle, WA
Steph WoodMinneapolis, MN
Yuge XiaoSomerville, MA
Theresa YuHuntersville, NC
Angela ZhuMedford, MA

Male-Matching Players

Player NameCity
Axel Agami ContrerasColumbus, OH
Mathieu AgeeBoulder, CO
Josue AlorroBrooklyn, NY
Marc Anthony MunozKent, WA
Paul ArtersChicago, IL
Alex AtkinsBoulder, CO
Hayden Austin-KnabAtlanta, GA
Jeff BabbittWhite Plains, NY
Noah BackerCape Elizabeth, MA
Johnny BansfieldLexington, KY
Conor BelfieldSeattle, WA
Ethan BloodworthDurham, NC
Peter BoerthBoston, MA
Christian BoxleyWashington, DC
Will BrandtEdina, MN
Tobias BrooksDurham, NC
Calvin BrownAptos, CA
Orion CableBurlington, VT
Simon CarapellaBrighton, MA
Nathan ChampouxYpsilanti, MI
Tyler ChanSomerville, MA
Noah CoolmanDenver, CO
David CranstonWashington, DC
Ben DameronCarrboro, NC
Antoine DavisGreenwich, CT
Dylan DeClerckUrbandale, IA
Caleb DenecourSaint Paul, MN
Ned DickCambridge, MA
Trent DillonSeattle, WA
Travis DunnTempe, AZ
Thomas EdmondsWashington, DC
Khalif El-SalaamSeattle, WA
Alexandre FallWashington, DC
Benjamin FieldSalt Lake City, UT
Quinn FinerNorthglenn, CO
Dylan FreechildPortland, OR
Jeffrey GaoChicago, IL
Harper GarveyBrooklyn, NY
Nate GoffChicago, IIL
Leo GordonBerkeley, CA
Matt Gouchoe-HanasChapel Hill, NC
Adam GrossbergBlue Bell, PA
Jack HatchettPortland, OR
Raphy HayesPortland, OR
Mac HechtSan Francisco, CA
Kyle HenkeAustin, TX
Simon HigginsAlameda, CA
Troy HollandWashington, DC
Brett HulsmeyerMadison, AL
Henry IngPittsburgh, PA
Michael IngSan Francisco, CA
Ben JagtQueens, NY
Pawel JanasLos Angeles, CA
Delrico JohnsonElkridge, MD
Tannor Johnson-GoMedford, MA
Anders JuengstChapel Hill, NC
Cole JurekWashington, DC
Sean KeeganBrooklyn, NY
Wyatt KellmanAmherst, MA
Justin Kendall BurnettMemphis, TN
Elijah KernsAlameda, CA
Jordan KerrAmerican Fork, UT
Chris KocherBrooklyn, NY
KJ KooNewbury Park, CA
Jeremy LangdonSandy Springs, GA
Daniel LeePortland, OR
Grant LindsleyBrooklyn, NY
Will LohrePortland, OR
Jonny MalksArlington, VA
Rowan McDonnellWashington, DC
AJ MerrimanBerryville, VA
Jimmy MickleBrooklyn, NY
Jibran MieserBrooklyn, NY
Terrence MitchellDurham, NC
Tyler MonroeWashington, DC
Jonathan NethercuttBoulder, CO
Jacques NissenWashington, DC
Keegan NorthCincinnati, OH
Ryan OsgarBrooklyn, NY
Paul OwensVillanova, PA
John RandolphNew York, NY
Kyle RutledgeChicago, IL
Brett Rutledge SmithChapel Hill, NC
David SealandPortland, OR
Liam Searles-BohsDurham, NC
Will SelfridgeSalt Lake City, UT
Max SheppardPittsburgh, PA
Zach SlaytonCastle Rock, CO
Jacob SmithOakland, CA
Leo Sovell-FernandezSaint Paul, MN
Cody SpicerHighlands Ranch, CO
Nicky SpivaAtlanta, GA
Adam StautbergChadds Ford, PA
Calvin StoughtonBoulder, CO
Nick StuartSeattle, WA
Evan SwiatekAustin, TX
Conor TaborLittleton, CO
Eric TaylorDurham, NC
Jasper TomWashington, DC
Jason ValleePalo Alto, CA
Bryan VohnoutkaMinnetonka, MN
Cameron WarinerBrunswick, NY
Joseph WylieAustin, TX
Sol YanuckApex, NC
TAGGED:

