WUC 2024 US National Team Tryout Invites Announced

The crop of players that will tryout for the US senior National Teams to compete at WUC in 2024.
December 18, 2023 by Ultiworld in News with 0 comments
On Monday, USA Ultimate released the official list of 208 athletes invited to tryout for the three US National teams that will compete in the World Flying Disc Federation World Ultimate Championships in Gold Coast, Australia in August and September of 2024. The mixed, women’s, and open division teams are each defending gold medals from 2016, the last time the tournament was held; the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier in December, the full coaching staffs were also announced.
Coaches
Mixed Division: Head Coach John Groess, Assistants Gwen Ambler and Isaiah Bryant
Women’s Division: Head Coach Nancy Sun, Assistants Rohre Titcomb and Andy Lovseth
Open Division: Head Coach Ben Van Heuvelen, Assistants Dylan Tunnell and Cody Mills
Female-Matching Players
|Player Name
|City
|Abbie Abramovich
|Seattle, WA
|Carly Atwell
|Austin, TX
|Amel Awadelkarim
|Oakland, CA
|Erica Baken
|Big Lake, MN
|Alex Barnett
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Danielle Byers
|Minneapolis, MN
|Erica Birdsong
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Claire Chastain
|Denver, CO
|Angelica Chambers
|McMinniville, OR
|Abby Cheng
|Queens, NY
|Viv Chu
|Oakland, CA
|Dawn Culton
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Makella Daley
|Minneapolis, MN
|Lisa Dang
|Wilmington, DE
|Genny De Jesus
|Hamilton Township, NJ
|Aubree Dietrich
|Fort Collins, CO
|Tulsa Douglas
|White Plains, NY
|Mel Dunn
|Tempe, AZ
|Ronnie Eder
|Denver, CO
|Charlie Eide
|Everett, WA
|Dena Elimelech
|Sacramento, CA
|Jamie Eriksson
|Arlington, VA
|Carolyn Finney
|Oakland, CA
|Robyn Fennig
|Sacramento, CA
|Kira Flores
|Chester, VA
|Frances Gellert
|Seattle, WA
|Tori Gray
|Northfield, MN
|Kami Groom
|Washington, DC
|Lorraine Guerin
|Austin, TX
|Murl Hammond
|Eugene, OR
|Olivia Hampton
|Portland, ME
|Shayla Harris
|Oakland, CA
|Sydney Harris
|Brooklyn, NY
|Abby Hecko
|New York, NY
|Kaela Helton
|Coronado, CA
|Lien Hoffmann
|Somerville, MA
|Cheryl Hsu
|Seattle, WA
|Avo Igawa
|Whittier, CA
|Sadie Jezierski
|Seattle, WA
|Kirstin Johnson
|Oakland, CA
|Alika Johnston
|Arvada, CO
|Ella Juengst
|New York, NY
|Sophie Knowles
|Medford, MA
|Jolie Krebs
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sharon Lin
|Oakland, CA
|Stephanie Lim
|Seattle, WA
|Saioa Lostra
|Boulder, CO
|Becky Malinowski
|Northampton, MA
|Rachel Mast
|Dundee, OH
|Megan Maxfield
|Sandy, UT
|Kat McGuire
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Jade McLaughlin
|Albuquerque, NM
|Lindsay McKenna
|Malvern, PA
|Sarah Meckstroth
|Saint Paul, MN
|Kendra Miller
|Provo, UT
|Bridget Mizener
|Durham, NC
|Linda Morse
|Philadelphia, PA
|Raha Mozaffari
|Philadelphia, PA
|Amanda Murphy
|Alexandria, VA
|Anna Nazarov
|Berkeley, CA
|Luisa Neves
|Astoria, NY
|Nhi Nguyen
|Boulder, CO
|Carolyn Normile
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Maggie O’Connor
|Long Beach, CA
|Sumi Onoe
|Philadelphia, PA
|Emma Peaslee
|Minneapolis, MN
|Alyssa Perez
|Denver, CO
|Stephanie Phillips
|Seattle, WA
|Lisa Pitcaithley
|Denver, CO
|Kristen Pojunis
|San Diego, CA
|Erin Rea
|Cambrdge, MA
|Kristen Reed
|Boulder, CO
|Claire Revere
|Carrboro, NC
|Mary Rippe
|Apex, NC
|Sam Rodenberg
|Seattle, WA
|Kaitlynne Roling
|Seattle, WA
|Maggie Ruden
|Oakland, CA
|Erynn Schroeder
|Wauwatosa, WI
|Blaise Sevier
|Washington, DC
|Julia Sherwood
|Eugene, OR
|Jesse Shofner
|Nashville, TN
|Amber Sinicrope
|Roslindale, MA
|Sami Smalling
|Arlington, VA
|Tyler Smith
|Charlotte, NC
|Julia Snyder
|Seattle, WA
|Lindsay Soo
|Durham, NC
|Shira Stern
|Seattle, WA
|Claudia Tajima
|Portland, OR
|Sara Taggart
|Denver, CO
|Anna Thompson
|San Francisco, CA
|Qxhna Titcomb
|Raleigh, NC
|Claire Trop
|Washington, DC
|Caroline Tornquist
|Somerville, MA
|Sharon Tsao
|Seattle, WA
|Rory Veldman
|Denver, CO
|Marge Walker
|Tacoma Park, MD
|Allie Wallace
|Richmond, VA
|Kaitlyn Weaver
|Santa Barbara, CA
|Julianna Werffeli
|San Francisco, CA
|Cassie Wong
|Seattle, WA
|Steph Wood
|Minneapolis, MN
|Yuge Xiao
|Somerville, MA
|Theresa Yu
|Huntersville, NC
|Angela Zhu
|Medford, MA
Male-Matching Players
|Player Name
|City
|Axel Agami Contreras
|Columbus, OH
|Mathieu Agee
|Boulder, CO
|Josue Alorro
|Brooklyn, NY
|Marc Anthony Munoz
|Kent, WA
|Paul Arters
|Chicago, IL
|Alex Atkins
|Boulder, CO
|Hayden Austin-Knab
|Atlanta, GA
|Jeff Babbitt
|White Plains, NY
|Noah Backer
|Cape Elizabeth, MA
|Johnny Bansfield
|Lexington, KY
|Conor Belfield
|Seattle, WA
|Ethan Bloodworth
|Durham, NC
|Peter Boerth
|Boston, MA
|Christian Boxley
|Washington, DC
|Will Brandt
|Edina, MN
|Tobias Brooks
|Durham, NC
|Calvin Brown
|Aptos, CA
|Orion Cable
|Burlington, VT
|Simon Carapella
|Brighton, MA
|Nathan Champoux
|Ypsilanti, MI
|Tyler Chan
|Somerville, MA
|Noah Coolman
|Denver, CO
|David Cranston
|Washington, DC
|Ben Dameron
|Carrboro, NC
|Antoine Davis
|Greenwich, CT
|Dylan DeClerck
|Urbandale, IA
|Caleb Denecour
|Saint Paul, MN
|Ned Dick
|Cambridge, MA
|Trent Dillon
|Seattle, WA
|Travis Dunn
|Tempe, AZ
|Thomas Edmonds
|Washington, DC
|Khalif El-Salaam
|Seattle, WA
|Alexandre Fall
|Washington, DC
|Benjamin Field
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Quinn Finer
|Northglenn, CO
|Dylan Freechild
|Portland, OR
|Jeffrey Gao
|Chicago, IL
|Harper Garvey
|Brooklyn, NY
|Nate Goff
|Chicago, IIL
|Leo Gordon
|Berkeley, CA
|Matt Gouchoe-Hanas
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Adam Grossberg
|Blue Bell, PA
|Jack Hatchett
|Portland, OR
|Raphy Hayes
|Portland, OR
|Mac Hecht
|San Francisco, CA
|Kyle Henke
|Austin, TX
|Simon Higgins
|Alameda, CA
|Troy Holland
|Washington, DC
|Brett Hulsmeyer
|Madison, AL
|Henry Ing
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Michael Ing
|San Francisco, CA
|Ben Jagt
|Queens, NY
|Pawel Janas
|Los Angeles, CA
|Delrico Johnson
|Elkridge, MD
|Tannor Johnson-Go
|Medford, MA
|Anders Juengst
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Cole Jurek
|Washington, DC
|Sean Keegan
|Brooklyn, NY
|Wyatt Kellman
|Amherst, MA
|Justin Kendall Burnett
|Memphis, TN
|Elijah Kerns
|Alameda, CA
|Jordan Kerr
|American Fork, UT
|Chris Kocher
|Brooklyn, NY
|KJ Koo
|Newbury Park, CA
|Jeremy Langdon
|Sandy Springs, GA
|Daniel Lee
|Portland, OR
|Grant Lindsley
|Brooklyn, NY
|Will Lohre
|Portland, OR
|Jonny Malks
|Arlington, VA
|Rowan McDonnell
|Washington, DC
|AJ Merriman
|Berryville, VA
|Jimmy Mickle
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jibran Mieser
|Brooklyn, NY
|Terrence Mitchell
|Durham, NC
|Tyler Monroe
|Washington, DC
|Jonathan Nethercutt
|Boulder, CO
|Jacques Nissen
|Washington, DC
|Keegan North
|Cincinnati, OH
|Ryan Osgar
|Brooklyn, NY
|Paul Owens
|Villanova, PA
|John Randolph
|New York, NY
|Kyle Rutledge
|Chicago, IL
|Brett Rutledge Smith
|Chapel Hill, NC
|David Sealand
|Portland, OR
|Liam Searles-Bohs
|Durham, NC
|Will Selfridge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Max Sheppard
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Zach Slayton
|Castle Rock, CO
|Jacob Smith
|Oakland, CA
|Leo Sovell-Fernandez
|Saint Paul, MN
|Cody Spicer
|Highlands Ranch, CO
|Nicky Spiva
|Atlanta, GA
|Adam Stautberg
|Chadds Ford, PA
|Calvin Stoughton
|Boulder, CO
|Nick Stuart
|Seattle, WA
|Evan Swiatek
|Austin, TX
|Conor Tabor
|Littleton, CO
|Eric Taylor
|Durham, NC
|Jasper Tom
|Washington, DC
|Jason Vallee
|Palo Alto, CA
|Bryan Vohnoutka
|Minnetonka, MN
|Cameron Wariner
|Brunswick, NY
|Joseph Wylie
|Austin, TX
|Sol Yanuck
|Apex, NC