Here Are the 2025 U24 US National Team Rosters

Congratulations to the athletes of this iteration of Team USA

USA Ultimate have announced the 72 athletes selected to compete for the US National Team at the 2025 U24 World Championships. The tournament will be held June 21 to June 28 in Logroño, Spain. USA went undefeated at the event in 2023, winning three gold medals. 12 players return from that delegation.

Here are the women’s, mixed, and men’s division rosters.

MIXED DIVISION ROSTER

Player School Raekwon Adkins Oregon Cullen Baker Carleton Aaron Bartlett Michigan Erica Birdsong North Carolina Graham Cunningham Ohio State Calliope Cutchins Michigan Louis Douville Beaudoin Middlebury Naomi Fina Carleton Elise Freedman Northeastern Abbie Gillach Colorado Mica Glass Oregon Tori Gray UC-San Diego Sam Grossberg Georgia Tech Chloe Hakimi N/A Declan Kervick Vermont Miko Magnant Oregon Isaiah Mason Alabama-Huntsville Anton Orme Cal Poly Katya Piskun Pittsburgh Michael Poe Alabama-Huntsville Zeppelin Raunig N/A Abbi Shilts UC-San Diego Caroline Stone Vermont Kyle Suelflow Macalester

Head Coach: Patrick Sherlock

Assistant Coaches: Hannah Baranes, Lauren Boyle

OPEN DIVISION ROSTER

Player School Gavin Abrahamsson UMass Peter Boerth Northeastern Will Brandt St Olaf Tobias Brooks Colorado Justin Burnett Emory Dexter Clyburn California Eli Fried North Carolina Oscar Graff Tufts Adam Grossberg Georgia Tech Miles Grovic Maryland Cedar Hines Western Washington Paul Krenik Minnesota Isaac Lee N/A Kyle Lew Cal Poly Declan Miller Carleton Felix Moren Oregon State Alex Nelson Cal Poly Josh Singleton North Carolina Rutledge Smith North Carolina Zeke Thoreson Colorado Grayson Trowbridge North Carolina Robin Vickers Batzdorf N/A William Wettengel Cincinnati Xander Wilcox Duke

Head Coach: Bob Krier

Assistant Coaches: David Allison, Darryl Stanley

WOMEN’S DIVISION ROSTER

Player School Ella Bolan British Columbia Milo Brown Wesleyan Faye Burdick Colorado Sarah Combs North Carolina Eugenia Garza Minnesota Chagall Gelfand Carleton ZsaZsa Gelfand N/A Lauren Goddu Washington Acacia Hahn Oregon Sophie Harvey Michigan Emily Kemp Tufts Jolie Krebs SUNY-Binghamton Syris Linkfield Oregon Grace Maroon Pennsylvania Kyliah McRoy Carleton Clil Phillips Colorado Devin Quinn UC-Santa Barbara Lia Schwartz Tufts Jocelyn Sun Chicago Kelly Tam Washington Lily Terpstra Utah Trout Weybright Oregon Ella Widmyer Middlebury Emma Williamson Colorado

Head Coach: Gwen Ambler

Assistant Coaches: Sarah Griffith, Robin Davis