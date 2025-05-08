Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 1-2 Leaderboards

The first date from UFA 2025 is in.

We shouldn’t pin Philadelphia’s fast UFA start on just one player, but when fifth year vet (yet still under 25) Scott Heyman registers back-to-back Top 10 EDGE performances, including the top spot for his work against Toronto, we applaud.

With three pro seasons in full swing, we’ll get straight to the UFA data so we can catch up with the PUL and WUL later this week. Table 1 features the top ten EDGE totals of all the games of the first two weeks, with Travis Dunn claiming permanent residency of the Leaderboard. Table 2 highlights the top 10 EDGE scores by those who played majority D-Line. And for a full look at top performers, Table 3 is the top 100, ranked by the composite value (CV) of EDGE and E16. Today it’s just individual game performances; season stats are teed up for after most teams have played three games. Also, just as soon as our new Player Efficiency Rating hit the streets a couple of weeks ago, we decided to send it to the garage for a tune-up and perhaps swap out some parts, so the first iteration of PER for the UFA will be a little later. A short key to the metrics and abbreviations is at the bottom.