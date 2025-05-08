Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 1-2 Leaderboards

The first date from UFA 2025 is in.

May 8, 2025 by in Analysis
Seattle Cascades’ Zeppelin Raunig put up a big statline during Week 2 of the 2025 UFA regular season. Photo: Jessamy Lennon photography

We shouldn’t pin Philadelphia’s fast UFA start on just one player, but when fifth year vet (yet still under 25) Scott Heyman registers back-to-back Top 10 EDGE performances, including the top spot for his work against Toronto, we applaud.

With three pro seasons in full swing, we’ll get straight to the UFA data so we can catch up with the PUL and WUL later this week. Table 1 features the top ten EDGE totals of all the games of the first two weeks, with Travis Dunn claiming permanent residency of the Leaderboard. Table 2 highlights the top 10 EDGE scores by those who played majority D-Line. And for a full look at top performers, Table 3 is the top 100, ranked by the composite value (CV) of EDGE and E16. Today it’s just individual game performances; season stats are teed up for after most teams have played three games. Also, just as soon as our new Player Efficiency Rating hit the streets a couple of weeks ago, we decided to send it to the garage for a tune-up and perhaps swap out some parts, so the first iteration of PER for the UFA will be a little later. A short key to the metrics and abbreviations is at the bottom.

Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 1-2 Leaderboards is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Paul Würtztack
    Paul Würtztack

    Paul Würtztack is an Ultiworld analyst.

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 1-2 Leaderboards"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. College Championships 2025 Qualifying Thread
  2. 2025 All-Region Discussion Threads
  3. Double Overtime: WUL Champ Weekend Set; New York Stays Unbeaten
  4. Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 1-2 Leaderboards
  5. College Power Rankings, Presented by NUTC [May 8, 2025]
  6. Planning, Performing, and Peaking for College Nationals
  7. Post-Regionals USA Ultimate College Rankings Released

Recent Videos

  1. Dexter Clyburn is a Do-It-All Player!

    May 7, 2025 in

  2. Chagall Gelfand Plays like a Veteran!

    May 7, 2025 in

  3. Masterful Throws from Kyle Lew!

    May 7, 2025 in

  4. Mika Kurahashi was DOMINANT this Season!

    May 7, 2025 in

  5. Lia Schwartz is Tufts’ X Factor!

    May 7, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 College Regionals
    Apr 27 - May 4 | |
  2. 2025 USA Goaltimate National Championships
    Apr 12 - Apr 13 | |
  3. 2025 Easterns
    Mar 29 - Mar 30 | |
  4. 2025 Northwest Challenge
    Mar 22 - Mar 23 | |
  5. 2025 Stanford Invite (Men’s)
    Mar 8 - Mar 9 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 1-2 Leaderboards
    Subscriber article
  • College Power Rankings, Presented by NUTC [May 8, 2025]
    article with bonus content
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Call-fests
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: UCHSI, College Regionals, TUX
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now