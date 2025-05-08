Post-Regionals USA Ultimate College Rankings Released

The final rankings before Nationals will have a major impact on seeding.

May 8, 2025 by in News

USA Ultimate released their post-regionals college rankings (you’ll need to click on the Full Rankings buttons to see the updated rankings rather than the postseason bid allocation rankings) in all divisions, finalizing one of the most influential factors in deciding seeding for teams at the College Championships.

A new #1 emerged in D-I Men’s: Oregon Ego have captured the top spot in the rankings after winning the Northwest, leapfrogging New England champion UMass. However, Charlie Eisenhood’s seeding predictions have them all the way as the no.5 seed, although even he admits there are many possible permutations for the top five.

The other division with a new top ranked teams is D-III Women’s: Haverford & Bryn Mawr goes into Nationals as the top team in the algorithm’s eyes. Charlie’s seeding predictions, however, have them behind second-ranked Wesleyan, who they are 0-2 against.

In D-I Women’s, UBC Thunderbirds remained the top ranked team, although with still just a tiny margin over Carleton. Charlie’s predicted seeding does put UBC at no.1, though he has undefeated Tufts over Carleton due to a head to head win.

The top ranked team remained the same in D-III Men’s, with Davenport still a healthy margin ahead of the field and sure to enter Nationals as a sizable favorite and the no.1 seed. However, Charlie predicted the no.2 seed to go to Elon, who new second-ranked team in the algorithm after regionals.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

