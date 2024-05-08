Post-Regionals USAU College Rankings Now Official

The rankings are out!

The latest edition of the USA Ultimate College Rankings are now posted to the organization’s website. These rankings are used heavily in determining the seeding to the College Championships.

Division III preliminary seeding has already been sent out to teams for feedback; the Division I seeding process is beginning today.

The #1 ranked team in the Men’s Division is Colorado Mamabird, who finished just ahead of three-time defending National Champion UNC. The top-ranked Women’s Division team is UBC, who finished in front of Vermont despite losing to Ruckus in the final of the Stanford Invite.

Live coverage of both Division I and Division III College Championships will be on Ultiworld on May 18-20 (D-III) and May 24-27 (D-I). Subscribe now and get ready to tune in!