Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Week 12

A new D-Line stat leader and a Boston player who provides a great example of how different metrics can convey different information.

July 15, 2025 by in Analysis
Atlanta Hustle’s Austin Taylor during the 2025 UFA regular season. Photo: Gino Mattace – UltiPhotos.com

Welcome to Better Box Score Metrics, our analytics column focused primarily on semi-pro statistics and discovering new ways to use data to explore ultimate. It is anchored by EDGE, which we can summarize as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

D-liners don’t often have the highest EDGE total on a weekend, but Colorado’s Noah Coolman did it against Las Vegas, in part because of his 6 blocks, and in part because he played more possessions than most O-liners (and made them count to the tune of 8 scores).

But in terms of making possessions count, the Empire’s Matt LaBar piled up 3.46 EDGE-O on just 15 possessions, and he had a pair of blocks on just 3 opponent possessions, earning him the second highest E16 productivity score of the year, and boosting his E+ composite to the top, even though E16 accounts for only 20 percent of the weighting (Table 1). Ben Sadok had a similarly productive, and even more efficient, outing against Philadelphia, ending up just behind LaBar.

  1. Paul Würtztack
    Paul Würtztack

    Paul Würtztack is an Ultiworld analyst.

