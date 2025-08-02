US Open 2025: Every Team at the US Open as a Specific Color of Interior Paint (Men’s Div. Day 1 Recap)

Grabbing some swatches to match to the performances we saw from the men's clubs on Friday at the US Open.

August 2, 2025 by in Recap
Connor McHale and his Clapham teammates celebrate a break to win at the 2025 US Open. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

With the backdrop of towering clouds in the Colorado sky, 12 of the best men’s club teams in the world squared off in a dramatic first day of the US Open. We saw upsets, dominant favorites, great efficient ultimate, terrible sloppy ultimate, and everything in between. A couple emerged unscathed, and four teams are already out of contention. If Friday painted a picture, here’s the color each team brought to the palette.

Arvids Karklins of Mooncatchers at the 2025 US Open. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Agreeable Gray: Brussels Mooncatchers

Mooncatchers and the top echelon of US men’s ultimate definitely get along. Potentially the most consistent team at the fields on Friday, the Brussels outfit dispatched each of their opponents by multiple goals, securing a bye to quarters and a favorable matchup therein. The athletic, big space, big play game that they excel at also seemed to agree with the largely pristine conditions throughout pool play as Daan De Marrée, Sofiène Bontemps, Arvids Karklins, and the rest of their big playmakers were able to maximize their skill sets.

Cheerful: #4 Washington DC Truck Stop

US Open 2025: Every Team at the US Open as a Specific Color of Interior Paint (Men’s Div. Day 1 Recap) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Emmet Holton
    Emmet Holton

    Emmet grew up playing ultimate in the Bay Area and played 5 years on Cal Poly SLOCORE from 2019 to 2023. He currently lives in Berkeley, CA and works as an architectural designer in San Francisco.

TAGGED: , , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "US Open 2025: Every Team at the US Open as a Specific Color of Interior Paint (Men’s Div. Day 1 Recap)"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. US Open 2025: Every Team at the US Open as a Specific Color of Interior Paint (Men’s Div. Day 1 Recap)
  2. US Open 2025: Friday Favorites (Women’s Div. Day 1 Recap)
  3. US Open 2025: US Open Pool Party! (Mixed Div. Day 1 Recap)
  4. Better Box Score Metrics: UFA Playoff Round 1
  5. Huckin’ Eh: CUC Masters Recap

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Brute Squad vs. Riot (Women’s Semifinal)

    Aug 2, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Fury vs. BENT (Women’s Semifinal)

    Aug 2, 2025 in

  3. [Showcase] Slow vs. Hybrid (Mixed Semifinal)

    Aug 2, 2025 in

  4. [All-Access] PoNY vs. Revolver (Men’s Quarterfinal)

    Aug 2, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] Mooncatchers vs. Clapham (Men’s Quarterfinal)

    Aug 2, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  2. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  3. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |
  4. 2025 Masters Championships
    Jul 18 - Jul 21 | |
  5. 2025 Pro-Elite Challenge West
    Jul 12 - Jul 13 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Inside The Circle: Gannon Buhr Interview
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside The Circle: Worlds Round 4 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • [Showcase] Brute Squad vs. Riot (Women’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [Showcase] Fury vs. BENT (Women’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now