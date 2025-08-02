US Open 2025: Every Team at the US Open as a Specific Color of Interior Paint (Men’s Div. Day 1 Recap)

Grabbing some swatches to match to the performances we saw from the men's clubs on Friday at the US Open.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

With the backdrop of towering clouds in the Colorado sky, 12 of the best men’s club teams in the world squared off in a dramatic first day of the US Open. We saw upsets, dominant favorites, great efficient ultimate, terrible sloppy ultimate, and everything in between. A couple emerged unscathed, and four teams are already out of contention. If Friday painted a picture, here’s the color each team brought to the palette.

Agreeable Gray: Brussels Mooncatchers

Mooncatchers and the top echelon of US men’s ultimate definitely get along. Potentially the most consistent team at the fields on Friday, the Brussels outfit dispatched each of their opponents by multiple goals, securing a bye to quarters and a favorable matchup therein. The athletic, big space, big play game that they excel at also seemed to agree with the largely pristine conditions throughout pool play as Daan De Marrée, Sofiène Bontemps, Arvids Karklins, and the rest of their big playmakers were able to maximize their skill sets.

Cheerful: #4 Washington DC Truck Stop