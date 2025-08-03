US Open 2025: Big Wheels Keep on Turning: Truck and Revolver Roll to the Final (Men’s Div. Day 2 Recap)

How Truck Stop and Revolver barreled through the bracket to reach the tournament final.

August 3, 2025 by in Recap
Washington DC Truck Stop’s Christian Boxley elevates for a goal at the 2025 US Open. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

One of the premier ultimate events of the year, the 2025 US Open features all 12 of last years club semifinalists, as well as several of the other top competitors in each of the three divisions. There are also, as always, a few top international sides in the field – though some notable names will be absent in preparation for the upcoming World Games.

Leo Gordon of San Francisco Revolver makes a catch at the 2025 US Open. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – UltiPhotos.com
  • #1 San Francisco Revolver put to bed any doubts about their ability to put together a complete game, dispatching pool winners #2 New York PoNY and #7 Boston DiG en route to a berth in the final.
  • #4 Washington DC Truck Stop took on the role of America’s team, knocking out a pair of European outfits in Bologna BFD LaFotta and Brussels Mooncatchers to make the final.
  • After promising games to close out Friday, #11 Denver Johnny Bravo and London Clapham met anticlimactic ends in quarterfinals, falling by margins of 15-10 and 15-11, respectively.

DiG Bring… a Club? A Baseball Bat? to a Revolver fight

The first two points of the Revolver DiG semifinal were a microcosm of the game writ large. On their opening offensive possession Revolver worked the ball up through a series early stall count break throws and small ball motion to set up a Raekwon Adkins goal. DiG, on the other hand, showed their game plan, putting up a badly underthrown huck to Orion Cable, which he promptly caught despite the disc flying almost directly to the defense. This would be the story of the game for each team, as Revolver found success through quick movement and low risk tolerance, and DiG kinda just dinked it around until they had space to put up a huck to one of Cable, Tobe Decraene, or Jeff Babbitt, each of whom came down with every single huck put in bounds in their general vicinity.

  1. Emmet Holton
    Emmet Holton

    Emmet grew up playing ultimate in the Bay Area and played 5 years on Cal Poly SLOCORE from 2019 to 2023. He currently lives in Berkeley, CA and works as an architectural designer in San Francisco.

